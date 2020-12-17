UPDATE 3-Serie A Standings

Dec 16 (OPTA) - Standings for the Serie A on Wednesday P W D L F A Pts 1 Milan 12 8 4 0 27 13 28 2 Inter 12 8 3 1 30 15 27 3 Juventus 12 6 6 0 24 10 24 4 Napoli 12 8 0 4 26 12 23 ........................................ 5 Sassuolo 12 6 5 1 22 13 23 ........................................ 6 Roma 11 6 3 2 24 16 21 ........................................ 7 Verona 12 5 4 3 16 11 19 ........................................ 8 Atalanta 11 5 3 3 22 17 18 9 Lazio 12 5 3 4 18 20 18 10 Udinese 11 4 2 5 13 14 14 11 Sampdoria 12 4 2 6 18 20 14 12 Cagliari 12 3 4 5 18 23 13 13 Bologna 12 4 1 7 18 24 13 14 Parma 12 2 6 4 12 19 12 15 Benevento 12 3 3 6 13 23 12 16 Spezia 12 2 5 5 17 25 11 17 Fiorentina 12 2 4 6 12 20 10 ........................................ 18 Genoa 12 1 4 7 12 24 7 19 Torino 11 1 3 7 19 27 6 20 Crotone 12 1 3 8 10 25 6 1-4: Champions League 5: Europa League 6: Europa League prelim round 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation