UPDATE 3-Serie A Standings

Oct 25 (OPTA) - Standings for the Serie A on Sunday P W D L F A Pts 1 Internacional 17 10 4 3 28 13 34 2 Flamengo 17 10 4 3 30 19 34 3 Atl. Mineiro 17 10 2 5 31 20 32 4 Fluminense 18 8 5 5 28 21 29 5 São Paulo 15 7 6 2 20 13 27 6 Santos 18 7 6 5 24 22 27 7 Palmeiras 17 6 7 4 22 20 25 8 Fortaleza 16 6 6 4 16 11 24 9 Ceará 17 6 4 7 21 24 22 10 Atlético GO 18 5 7 6 17 24 22 11 Sport 18 6 3 9 18 26 21 12 Corinthians 18 5 6 7 21 26 21 13 Grêmio 16 4 9 3 17 15 21 14 Bahia 17 5 4 8 22 25 19 15 RB Bragantino 18 4 7 7 21 24 19 16 Botafogo 17 3 10 4 17 20 19 17 Vasco 16 5 3 8 19 24 18 18 Paranaense 16 4 4 8 12 17 16 19 Coritiba 18 4 4 10 15 24 16 20 Goiás 16 2 5 9 19 30 11