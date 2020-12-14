UPDATE 3-Serie A Standings

Dec 13 (OPTA) - Standings for the Serie A on Sunday P W D L F A Pts 1 São Paulo 24 14 8 2 42 20 50 2 Atl. Mineiro 25 14 4 7 44 31 46 3 Flamengo 24 13 6 5 42 32 45 4 Palmeiras 24 11 8 5 36 23 41 5 Internacional 25 11 8 6 37 25 41 6 Grêmio 24 10 11 3 32 20 41 7 Fluminense 24 11 6 7 34 26 39 8 Santos 25 10 8 7 37 33 38 9 Ceará 25 8 8 9 35 36 32 10 RB Bragantino 25 7 10 8 31 29 31 11 Atlético GO 25 7 10 8 22 29 31 12 Fortaleza 25 7 9 9 24 23 30 13 Corinthians 24 7 9 8 25 29 30 14 Paranaense 25 8 4 13 20 28 28 15 Bahia 25 8 4 13 29 42 28 16 Sport 24 7 4 13 21 34 25 17 Vasco 23 6 6 11 24 35 24 18 Coritiba 24 5 6 13 20 32 21 19 Goiás 25 4 8 13 25 40 20 20 Botafogo 25 3 11 11 23 36 20