UPDATE 3-Serie A Standings

Feb 14 (OPTA) - Standings for the Serie A on Sunday P W D L F A Pts 1 Milan 22 15 4 3 45 25 49 2 Inter 21 14 5 2 51 23 47 3 Roma 22 13 4 5 47 35 43 4 Juventus 21 12 6 3 41 19 42 ........................................... 5 Napoli 21 13 1 7 45 21 40 ........................................... 6 Lazio 21 12 4 5 36 27 40 ........................................... 7 Atalanta 22 11 7 4 49 29 40 ........................................... 8 Sassuolo 21 8 7 6 34 32 31 9 Verona 21 8 6 7 26 23 30 10 Sampdoria 22 9 3 10 33 33 30 11 Genoa 22 6 7 9 24 31 25 12 Bologna 22 6 6 10 29 36 24 13 Spezia 22 6 6 10 30 38 24 14 Udinese 22 6 6 10 23 31 24 15 Benevento 22 6 6 10 25 42 24 16 Fiorentina 22 5 7 10 22 35 22 17 Torino 22 2 11 9 32 41 17 ........................................... 18 Cagliari 22 3 6 13 24 40 15 19 Parma 21 2 7 12 14 41 13 20 Crotone 21 3 3 15 22 50 12 1-4: Champions League 5: Europa League 6: Europa League prelim round 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation