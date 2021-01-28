UPDATE 3-Strong demand for Austria, Greece, Slovenia bond sales

* Austria, Greece selling 10-year, Slovenia 60-year bond

* Bonds subdued after Italy rally on Monday and Tuesday

* ECB still has room to cut deposit rate - Knot (Updates prices)

By Yoruk Bahceli

AMSTERDAM, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Bond sales for Austria, Greece and Slovenia won strong demand on Wednesday, joining larger peers who issued debt via syndication earlier in the month.

Austria received 32 billion euros of investor orders, eight times the 4 billion euros it will raise, and Greece received over 32 billion euros of orders for a new 10-year bond issue of 3.5 billion euros.

Slovenia is also in the market to raise 500 million euros with a 60-year bond, and has drawn over 4.3 billion euros of demand, according to a lead manager.

All three governments are issuing via syndication, where a borrower hires investment banks to sell the debt directly to end investors, allowing it to issue larger amounts and reach a wider investor base.

They join larger governments like Italy, Spain and France who sold bonds via syndication earlier this month as part of the usual January cycle, most receiving record demand as investors bet that European rates will stay lower for longer.

Richard McGuire, head of rates strategy at Rabobank in London, said the deals on Wednesday were further indication of demand outstripping the supply of bonds in the bloc thanks to European Central Bank bond buying.

"Buoyant demand, even for a high-beta issuer like Greece (shows) financial repression is the order of the day," he said, referring to low interest rates.

Iceland also hired banks to sell a potential seven-year bond, another lead manager memo seen by Reuters said.

Elsewhere, Germany raised 3.3 billion euros from the re-opening of a 10-year bond via auction.

Its 10-year yield, the benchmark for the region, was down about 2 basis points to -0.55% at 1619 GMT.

"We expect to see some relative stability during the session ahead, without too many catalysts on the schedule," Mizuho analysts told clients, adding that the bond sales should not put pressure on the market given they are rare from the issuing countries.

Italy's 10-year yield was flat at 0.615% after dropping 9 basis points during the previous two sessions, on hopes that Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte's resignation could help form a new government in Rome.

The closely watched gap with Germany's 10-year yield - effectively the risk premium on Italian debt - was at 116 basis points, off highs above 120 bps touched last week on worries around a potential snap election.

"BTPs (Italian bonds) may have less of a strong day ahead, simply given yesterday's decent performance (after PM Conte resigned), but we look for further peripheral tightening to come," Mizuho analysts said.

Focus was also on the European Central Bank, where governing council member Klaas Knot said the bank still has room to cut its deposit rate further, from the current -0.50%, if needed to improve financing conditions.

Attention turns to the U.S. Federal Reserve later on Wednesday, where Chairman Jerome Powell will likely reiterate that it is too early to discuss tapering the bank's asset purchases. (Reporting by Yoruk Bahceli; Editing by Angus MacSwan)