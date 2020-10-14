UPDATE 3-Super League Standings

Oct 13 (OPTA) - Standings of the Super League on Tuesday P W D L For Ag Dif Tf Ta Pts St Helens 13 10 0 3 365 151 214 61 25 20 Wigan 14 10 0 4 313 254 59 54 42 20 Warrington 15 10 0 5 322 192 130 52 32 20 Catalans 12 8 0 4 352 217 135 61 37 16 Leeds 13 8 0 5 307 278 29 54 48 16 Huddersfield 15 7 0 8 286 311 -25 48 54 14 Hull 15 7 0 8 326 414 -88 55 73 14 Castleford 13 5 0 8 260 279 -19 43 45 10 Salford 13 5 0 8 260 333 -73 47 57 10 Hull Kingston Rovers 14 3 0 11 232 409 -177 42 69 6 Wakefield 13 2 0 11 184 369 -185 31 66 4 Toronto 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Note: Column Headers are - Points: For, Against, Difference; Tries: Tf-for, Ta-against