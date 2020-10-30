UPDATE 3-Super League summaries

Oct 30 (OPTA) - summaries from the Super League matches on Thursday Hull Kingston Rovers (12) 16 Tries: Hadley (14), Linnett (27), Crooks (68) Goals: Dagger (15,28) Hull (22) 31 Tries: Bowden (8), Faraimo (17,42), Naulago (30,61), Sao (36) Goals: Sneyd (9,18,37) Drop Goals: Sneyd (65) Referee: Liam Moore Ground: Totally Wicked Stadium ......................................................................... Leeds (0) 6 Tries: Handley (61) Goals: Martin (62) Yellow cards: Mellor (70) Wakefield (20) 30 Tries: Jowitt (11,21,39), Fifita (28), Senior (73,78) Goals: Hampshire (22,29,79) Referee: Ben Thaler Ground: Totally Wicked Stadium ......................................................................... Sunday, November 1 fixtures (GMT) Wakefield v Leeds (14:00) Group Regular Season Monday, November 2 fixtures (GMT) Salford v Catalans (15:00) Group Regular Season