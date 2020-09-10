UPDATE 3-Tour de France Results - Stage 12

Sep 10 (Gracenote) - Results for Stage 12, Tour de France on Thursday. Stage 12 Chauvigny to Sarran, 218 km, Road race. Overall leader Primož Roglic SLO (Jumbo - Visma) Stage winners 1 Marc Hirschi SUI (Team Sunweb) 2 Pierre Rolland FRA (B&B Hotels - Vital Concept) 3 Søren Kragh DEN (Team Sunweb) Following stages : Sep 11-Stage 13 Châtel-Guyon to Pas de Peyrol, 191.5 km, Road race. Sep 12-Stage 14 Clermont-Ferrand to Lyon, 194 km, Road race. Sep 13-Stage 15 Lyon to Col du Grand Colombier, 174.5 km, Road race. Sep 15-Stage 16 La Tour-du-Pin to Côte 2000, 164 km, Road race. Sep 16-Stage 17 Grenoble to Col de la Loze, 170 km, Road race. Sep 17-Stage 18 Méribel to La Roche-sur-Foron, 175 km, Road race. Sep 18-Stage 19 Bourg-en-Bresse to Champagnole, 166.5 km, Road race. Sep 19-Stage 20 Lure to La Planche des Belles Filles, 36.2 km, Individual time trial. Sep 20-Stage 21 Mantes-la-Jolie to Paris, 122 km, Road race.