UPDATE 3-U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has selected running mate

(Adds New York Times report that Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Georgia activist Stacey Abrambs were not selected)

By Trevor Hunnicutt

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Joe Biden has chosen his running mate for the Nov. 3 election and could announce his pick as soon as Tuesday, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Finalists for the job have been informed of Biden's decision, the source said, speaking on condition of anonymity. A Biden campaign spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The New York Times reported that Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer was not the pick, while CNN reported that U.S. Representative Karen Bass of California has told people she was not chosen. Both had been under serious consideration, according to Democratic officials and Biden allies. Georgia political activist Stacey Abrams is also out of the running, CNN reported

Biden, who served as vice president under President Barack Obama, has pledged to elevate a woman as his running mate. At least a dozen candidates have received various levels of interest from the campaign.

His short list has included several Black lawmakers and leaders, including Senator Kamala Harris of California, one of his Democratic primary rivals for the presidential nomination, and former national security adviser Susan Rice.

No major-party presidential ticket has ever included a Black woman. But Biden has faced increasing pressure to tap a woman of color following months of protests over racial inequity after the police killing of George Floyd, a Black man, in Minneapolis.

Biden, 77, is leading Republican President Donald Trump, 74, in national opinion polls.

Biden's deliberations have drawn intense scrutiny given his age as well as speculation that he might serve only one four-year term if elected. He would be the oldest U.S. president in history. (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt Additional reporting by Timothy Ahmann Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Jonathan Oatis)