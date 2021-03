Feb 26 (Gracenote) - Results for Stage 6, UAE Tour on Friday. Stage 6 Dubai to Dubai, 168 km, Road race. Overall leader Tadej Pogacar SLO (UAE Team Emirates) Stage winners 1 Sam Bennett IRL (Deceuninck - Quick-Step) 2 Elia Viviani ITA (Cofidis) 3 Pascal Ackermann GER (BORA - hansgrohe) Last stage will be : Feb 27-Stage 7 Yas Island to Abu Dhabi, 147 km, Road race.