UPDATE 3-UAE Tour Summaries - Stage 4

Feb 24 (Gracenote) - Results from Stage 4, UAE Tour on Wednesday. Stage 4 Al Marjan Island to Al Marjan Island, 200.672 km. Men's elite road race. Wind speed: 1km/h. Stage winners 1. Sam Bennett (IRL) Deceuninck - Quick-Step 4:51:51 2. David Dekker (NED) Jumbo - Visma " 3. Caleb Ewan (AUS) Lotto - Soudal " 4. Elia Viviani (ITA) Cofidis " 5. Matteo Moschetti (ITA) Trek - Segafredo " 6. Pascal Ackermann (GER) BORA - hansgrohe " 7. Phil Bauhaus (GER) Bahrain Victorious " 8. Giacomo Nizzolo (ITA) Team Qhubeka - ASSOS " 9. Fernando Gaviria (COL) UAE Team Emirates " 10. Kaden Groves (AUS) Team BikeExchange " 11. Andrea Vendrame (ITA) AG2R - Citroën Team " 12. André Greipel (GER) Israel Start-Up Nation " 13. Riccardo Minali (ITA) Intermarché - Wanty - " Gobert Matériaux 14. Chris Harper (AUS) Jumbo - Visma " 15. Cees Bol (NED) Team DSM " 16. Jack Bauer (NZL) Team BikeExchange " 17. Michael Mørkøv (DEN) Deceuninck - Quick-Step " 18. Yevgeniy Gidich (KAZ) Astana - Premier Tech " 19. Mikkel Bjerg (DEN) UAE Team Emirates " 20. Tadej Pogacar (SLO) UAE Team Emirates " Overall leaders 1. Tadej Pogacar (SLO) UAE Team Emirates 12:50:21 2. Adam Yates (GBR) INEOS Grenadiers +43 3. João Almeida (POR) Deceuninck - Quick-Step +1:03 4. Chris Harper (AUS) Jumbo - Visma +1:43 5. Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education - Nippo +1:45 6. Mattias Skjelmose (DEN) Trek - Segafredo +2:36 7. Mattia Cattaneo (ITA) Deceuninck - Quick-Step +2:38 8. Damiano Caruso (ITA) Bahrain Victorious " 9. Rubén Fernández (ESP) Cofidis +3:32 10. Fausto Masnada (ITA) Deceuninck - Quick-Step +4:47 11. Anthony Roux (FRA) Groupama - FDJ +8:10 12. Sergio Higuita (COL) EF Education - Nippo +9:49 13. Emanuel Buchmann (GER) BORA - hansgrohe +9:58 14. Harm Vanhoucke (BEL) Lotto - Soudal +10:10 15. Florian Stork (GER) Team DSM +10:21 16. Ben Hermans (BEL) Israel Start-Up Nation +10:36 17. Davide Formolo (ITA) UAE Team Emirates +10:38 18. Vincenzo Nibali (ITA) Trek - Segafredo +10:42 19. Nicholas Schultz (AUS) Team BikeExchange +10:46 20. Geoffrey Bouchard (FRA) AG2R - Citroën Team +10:51