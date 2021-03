Mar 24 (Gracenote) - Results for Stage 3, Volta a Catalunya on Wednesday. Stage 3 Castelldefels to Vallter 2000, 203.5 km, Road race. Overall leader Adam Yates ENG (INEOS Grenadiers) Stage winners 1 Adam Yates ENG (INEOS Grenadiers) 2 Esteban Chaves COL (Team BikeExchange) 3 Alejandro Valverde ESP (Movistar Team) Following stages : Mar 25-Stage 4 Ripoll to Port Ainé, 166.5 km, Road race. Mar 26-Stage 5 La Pobla de Segur to Manresa, 201.5 km, Road race. Mar 27-Stage 6 Tarragona to Mataró, 194 km, Road race. Mar 28-Stage 7 Barcelona to Barcelona, 133 km, Road race.