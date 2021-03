Feb 27 (Gracenote) - Results for World Championships on Saturday. Women's 2 x 7.5km Skiathlon on Saturday 1 Therese Johaug NOR Norway 2 Frida Karlsson SWE Sweden 3 Ebba Andersson SWE Sweden Women's Sprint Classic Style on Thursday 1 Jonna Sundling SWE Sweden 2 Maiken Caspersen Falla NOR Norway 3 Anamarija Lampic SLO Slovenia Men's Sprint Classic Style on Thursday 1 Johannes Høsflot Klæbo NOR Norway 2 Erik Valnes NOR Norway 3 Håvard Solås Taugbøl NOR Norway