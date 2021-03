Feb 27 (Gracenote) - Results for World Championships on Saturday. Women's Gundersen Normal Hill / 5km on Saturday 1 Gyda Westvold Hansen NOR Norway 2 Mari Leinan Lund NOR Norway 3 Marte Leinan Lund NOR Norway Men's Gundersen Normal Hill / 10km on Friday 1 Jarl Magnus Riiber NOR Norway 2 Ilkka Herola FIN Finland 3 Jens Lurås Oftebro NOR Norway