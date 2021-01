Jan 23 (Gracenote) - Results for World Cup-Idre on Saturday. Women's Ski Cross on Saturday 1 Alizée Baron FRA France 2 Marielle Berger-Sabbatel FRA France 3 Fanny Smith SUI Switzerland Men's Ski Cross on Saturday 1 Reece Howden CAN Canada 2 Jonas Lenherr SUI Switzerland 3 Niklas Bachsleitner GER Germany Men's Ski Cross on Wednesday 1 Bastien Midol FRA France 2 Viktor Andersson SWE Sweden 3 François Place FRA France Women's Ski Cross on Wednesday 1 Fanny Smith SUI Switzerland 2 Marielle Thompson CAN Canada 3 Talina Gantenbein SUI Switzerland