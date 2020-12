Dec 21 (Gracenote) - Results for World Cup-Val Thorens on Monday. Women's Ski Cross on Monday 1 Katrin Ofner AUT Austria 2 Daniela Maier GER Germany 3 Marielle Thompson CAN Canada Men's Ski Cross on Monday 1 Reece Howden CAN Canada 2 Ryan Regez SUI Switzerland 3 François Place FRA France Men's Ski Cross on Sunday 1 Jonathan Midol FRA France 2 Reece Howden CAN Canada 3 Florian Wilmsmann GER Germany Women's Ski Cross on Sunday 1 Fanny Smith SUI Switzerland 2 Jade Grillet Aubert FRA France 3 Marielle Thompson CAN Canada