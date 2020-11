UPDATE 3-WTA International, Linz Women's Singles Final Rounds and Seeds Progress

Nov 16 (OPTA) - Final Rounds and Seeds Progress from the WTA International, Linz Women's Singles matches on Sunday .. Final Rounds .. Seed Round Rslt Opponent Score 1 Aryna Sabalenka (BLR) final won 2-Elise Mertens (BEL) 7-5 6-2 semi won Barbora Krejcikova (CZE) 7-5 4-6 6-3 qtr won Oceane Dodin (FRA) 6-3 3-3 (Retired) 2nd won Stefanie Voegele (SUI) 6-0 6-3 1st won Jasmine Paolini (ITA) 6-4 6-4 2 Elise Mertens (BEL) final lost 1-Aryna Sabalenka (BLR) 7-5 6-2 semi won 4-Ekaterina Alexandrova 2-6 6-1 7-5 (RUS) qtr won 5-Veronika Kudermetova (RUS) 6-4 6-1 2nd won Vera Zvonareva (RUS) 6-4 5-7 6-2 1st won Anhelina Kalinina (UKR) 2-6 6-1 6-2 - Barbora Krejcikova (CZE) semi lost 1-Aryna Sabalenka (BLR) 7-5 4-6 6-3 qtr won Aliaksandra Sasnovich (BLR) 6-3 6-1 2nd won Greet Minnen (BEL) 5-7 7-6(7) 6-4 1st won Harmony Tan (FRA) 6-3 5-7 6-2 4 Ekaterina Alexandrova (RUS) semi lost 2-Elise Mertens (BEL) 2-6 6-1 7-5 qtr won 6-Nadia Podoroska (ARG) 6-2 6-1 2nd won Varvara Gracheva (RUS) 7-5 6-1 1st won Katerina Siniakova (CZE) 6-3 6-4 - Oceane Dodin (FRA) qtr lost 1-Aryna Sabalenka (BLR) 6-3 3-3 (Retired) 2nd won Sorana Cirstea (ROU) 6-4 6-4 1st won 7-Jil Teichmann (SUI) 1-6 6-4 6-2 5 Veronika Kudermetova (RUS) qtr lost 2-Elise Mertens (BEL) 6-4 6-1 2nd won Arantxa Rus (NED) 6-4 1-6 6-3 1st won Barbara Haas (AUT) 6-0 6-0 6 Nadia Podoroska (ARG) qtr lost 4-Ekaterina Alexandrova 6-2 6-1 (RUS) 2nd won Camila Giorgi (ITA) 6-7(4) 6-1 6-4 1st won Irina-Camelia Begu (ROU) 6-4 6-4 - Aliaksandra Sasnovich (BLR) qtr lost Barbora Krejcikova (CZE) 6-3 6-1 2nd won Jana Fett (CRO) 3-6 6-1 6-3 1st won 8-Bernarda Pera (USA) 6-3 6-1 .................................................. .. Seeds .. Seed Round Rslt Opponent Score 1 Aryna Sabalenka (BLR) final won 2-Elise Mertens (BEL) 7-5 6-2 semi won Barbora Krejcikova (CZE) 7-5 4-6 6-3 qtr won Oceane Dodin (FRA) 6-3 3-3 (Retired) 2nd won Stefanie Voegele (SUI) 6-0 6-3 1st won Jasmine Paolini (ITA) 6-4 6-4 2 Elise Mertens (BEL) final lost 1-Aryna Sabalenka (BLR) 7-5 6-2 semi won 4-Ekaterina Alexandrova 2-6 6-1 7-5 (RUS) qtr won 5-Veronika Kudermetova (RUS) 6-4 6-1 2nd won Vera Zvonareva (RUS) 6-4 5-7 6-2 1st won Anhelina Kalinina (UKR) 2-6 6-1 6-2 3 Dayana Yastremska (UKR) 1st lost Greet Minnen (BEL) 6-4 6-3 4 Ekaterina Alexandrova (RUS) semi lost 2-Elise Mertens (BEL) 2-6 6-1 7-5 qtr won 6-Nadia Podoroska (ARG) 6-2 6-1 2nd won Varvara Gracheva (RUS) 7-5 6-1 1st won Katerina Siniakova (CZE) 6-3 6-4 5 Veronika Kudermetova (RUS) qtr lost 2-Elise Mertens (BEL) 6-4 6-1 2nd won Arantxa Rus (NED) 6-4 1-6 6-3 1st won Barbara Haas (AUT) 6-0 6-0 6 Nadia Podoroska (ARG) qtr lost 4-Ekaterina Alexandrova 6-2 6-1 (RUS) 2nd won Camila Giorgi (ITA) 6-7(4) 6-1 6-4 1st won Irina-Camelia Begu (ROU) 6-4 6-4 7 Jil Teichmann (SUI) 1st lost Oceane Dodin (FRA) 1-6 6-4 6-2 8 Bernarda Pera (USA) 1st lost Aliaksandra Sasnovich (BLR) 6-3 6-1 (Note : all times are GMT)