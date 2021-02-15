UPDATE 38-Coupe de France Summaries

Feb 14 (OPTA) - Summaries for the Coupe de France on Sunday (start times are CET) 8th Round ................................................................. Saint-Omer (0) 0 Gazélec Ajaccio (0) 1 Referee: Alexandre Mercier ................................................................. Feurs (0) 3 Subs used: Sisse 14 (Coulibaly), Oukala 50 (Diouf), Ebouki Dikoume 74 (Thimonier), Larue 74 (Lornage) Le Puy Foot (0) 4 Subs used: Joseph 67 (Fadiaga), Labissiere 73 (Trabelsi), Coulibaly 84 (Boujedra) At full time: 0-0 Penalty shootout: 3-4 Referee: Aurélien Saunier Le Puy Foot win 4-3 on penalties ................................................................. Rumilly Vallières (3) 5 Saint-Priest (1) 1 ................................................................. Montagnarde (1) 1 Dinan Léhon (0) 0 ................................................................. Saint-Colomban Locminé (0) 0 Guichen (0) 1 ................................................................. Saint-Meziery (0) 0 Sedan (3) 5 ................................................................. Amnéville (0) 4 Yellow card: Pignatone 24, Pignatone 33 (2nd) Subs used: Baradji 60 (Maurice), Martin 81 (Boussena) Prix-lès-Mézières (0) 5 Yellow card: Sacko 22, Dezothez 40, Bamba 86 Subs used: Houlot 46 (Dezothez), Thioune 62 (El Goudounl), Dufour 75 (Lamine), Casado 81 (Marbeuhan) At full time: 0-0 Penalty shootout: 4-5 Referee: Geoffrey Kubler Prix-lès-Mézières win 5-4 on penalties ................................................................. OS Aire-Sur-La-Lys (0) 4 Amiens AC (0) 2 At full time: 0-0 Penalty shootout: 4-2 OS Aire-Sur-La-Lys win 4-2 on penalties ................................................................. Loon-Plage (1) 4 Arras (1) 3 At full time: 1-1 Penalty shootout: 3-2 Loon-Plage win 4-3 on penalties ................................................................. Steenvoorde (0) 2 Beauvais (0) 4 ................................................................. Fabrègues (1) 4 Yellow card: Belhadj 73 Subs used: Minatchy 64 (Poujol), Benlefki 75 (Yagousseti), Edmilson Vaz 85 (Scotté), Lopez 85 (Ouabi), Cheranti 85 (Weyders) Castelnau Le Crès (0) 1 Red card: Lind 90 Yellow card: Diouf 57, Irigoyemborde 68 Subs used: Verdier 53 (Chirac), Irigoyemborde 58 (Antech), Toiliha 71 (Navarria), Riga 71 (Kanga) Referee: Gaetan Martin ................................................................. Mérignac-Arlac (1) 1 Stade Poitevin (1) 4 ................................................................. Saint-Brice (0) 2 Drancy JA (0) 0 ................................................................. Racing Besançon (0) 0 Mâcon (1) 1 ................................................................. Louhans-Cuiseaux (0) 0 Fleury 91 (1) 1 ................................................................. Gonfreville (0) 0 Yellow card: Camara 50 Subs used: Abdelkader 64 (Diallo), Doro 64 (Kerchouche), Diallo 77 (Camara), Camara 82 (Mankour) Châteaubriant (0) 2 Scorers: S. Soumano 61, D. Vernet 67 Yellow card: Fayolle 53 Subs used: Touré 36 (Mendy), Poissonneau 74 (Nunge), Naïs 85 (Dafé) Referee: Cyril Dell Angela ................................................................. 7th Round ................................................................. Élan de Gorges (13:30) Sablé ................................................................. 8th Round ................................................................. Chamalières (0) 6 Andrézieux (1) 4 At full time: 1-1 Penalty shootout: 5-3 Chamalières win 6-4 on penalties ................................................................. Soleil Bischheim (0) 0 Schiltigheim (0) 1 ................................................................. Haguenau (0) 6 Saint-Louis Neuweg (1) 7 At full time: 2-2 Penalty shootout: 4-5 Saint-Louis Neuweg win 7-6 on penalties ................................................................. Athlético Marseille (0) 3 Aubagne (0) 4 At full time: 0-0 Penalty shootout: 3-4 Aubagne win 4-3 on penalties ................................................................. Lège-Cap-Ferret (1) 1 Aviron Bayonnais (0) 0 ................................................................. St Liguaire Niort (0) 0 Olympique d'Alès (1) 2 ................................................................. St Clément Montferrier (0) 0 Canet Roussillon (0) 2 ................................................................. Tuesday, February 16 fixtures (CET/GMT) Saint-Malo v Stade Briochin (1330/1230) Créteil v -tba- (1330/1230) -tba- v Saumur (1330/1230) Les Herbiers v -tba- (1330/1230)