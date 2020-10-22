UPDATE 4-Australian Sheffield Shield Scoreboard

Oct 22 (OPTA) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fourth day of between Western Australia and New South Wales on Thursday at Adelaide, Australia Match Drawn New South Wales 1st innings Daniel Hughes c Ashton Turner b Aaron Hardie 23 Nick Larkin c Matthew Kelly b Liam Guthrie 34 Kurtis Patterson c Liam Guthrie b Cameron Gannon 1 Moises Henriques c Cameron Green b Matthew Kelly 167 Daniel Solway b Ashton Agar 86 Jason Sangha c Liam Guthrie b Ashton Agar 7 Peter Nevill Not Out 56 Sean Abbott Not Out 60 Extras 0b 6lb 1nb 0pen 2w 9 Total (141.0 overs) 443 decl Fall of Wickets : 1-54 Larkin, 2-55 Patterson, 3-71 Hughes, 4-315 Solway, 5-323 Henriques, 6-325 Sangha Did Not Bat : Copeland, Lyon, Conway Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex Cameron Gannon 31 4 102 1 3.29 1w 1nb Matthew Kelly 28 6 79 1 2.82 Liam Guthrie 28 3 86 1 3.07 1w Aaron Hardie 14 0 64 1 4.57 Ashton Agar 40 7 106 2 2.65 ............................................................ Western Australia 1st innings Cameron Bancroft c Peter Nevill b Sean Abbott 23 Sam Whiteman c Daniel Hughes b Sean Abbott 114 Shaun Marsh c Nick Larkin b Sean Abbott 6 Cameron Green lbw Sean Abbott 197 Ashton Turner c Nick Larkin b Harry Conway 6 Ashton Agar lbw Nathan Lyon 25 Josh Inglis Run Out Daniel Solway 15 Aaron Hardie lbw Nathan Lyon 5 Matthew Kelly c Nick Larkin b Sean Abbott 89 Cameron Gannon Not Out 10 Liam Guthrie c Nathan Lyon b Sean Abbott 8 Extras 10b 13lb 13nb 0pen 0w 36 Total (167.5 overs) 534 all out Fall of Wickets : 1-60 Bancroft, 2-71 Marsh, 3-244 Whiteman, 4-272 Turner, 5-339 Agar, 6-363 Inglis, 7-376 Hardie, 8-513 Kelly, 9-516 Green, 10-534 Guthrie Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex Trent Copeland 34 9 83 0 2.44 2nb Sean Abbott 32.5 8 89 6 2.71 7nb Harry Conway 31 6 93 1 3.00 Nathan Lyon 47 8 141 2 3.00 Jason Sangha 13 0 73 0 5.62 4nb Moises Henriques 10 0 32 0 3.20 ............................................................ New South Wales 2nd innings Daniel Hughes c Cameron Bancroft b Cameron Gannon 2 Nick Larkin Not Out 33 Kurtis Patterson c Aaron Hardie b Ashton Agar 48 Moises Henriques Not Out 15 Extras 8b 0lb 1nb 0pen 0w 9 Total (34.0 overs) 107-2 Fall of Wickets : 1-5 Hughes, 2-77 Patterson Did Not Bat : Solway, Sangha, Nevill, Abbott, Copeland, Lyon, Conway Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex Cameron Gannon 9 3 22 1 2.44 1nb Matthew Kelly 6 0 21 0 3.50 Liam Guthrie 5 2 11 0 2.20 Ashton Agar 9 2 31 1 3.44 Aaron Hardie 4 1 9 0 2.25 Ashton Turner 1 0 5 0 5.00 ................................ Umpire Darren Close Umpire Phillip Gillespie Match Referee Robert Parry