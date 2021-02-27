UPDATE 4-Australian Sheffield Shield Scoreboard

Feb 27 (OPTA) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day of between Western Australia and South Australia on Friday at Perth, Australia Western Australia trail South Australia by 318 runs with 8 wickets remaining South Australia 1st innings Henry Hunt c Shaun Marsh b Cameron Green 109 William Bosisto c Josh Inglis b Matthew Kelly 2 Liam Scott c Josh Inglis b Aaron Hardie 20 Travis Head c Shaun Marsh b Cameron Gannon 223 Alex Carey c Cameron Green b Cameron Gannon 24 Harry Nielsen b Liam Guthrie 19 Jake Lehmann Not Out 43 Chadd Sayers c Cameron Bancroft b Cameron Gannon 19 Daniel Worrall c Josh Inglis b Matthew Kelly 39 Extras 1b 5lb 1nb 0pen 5w 12 Total (124.5 overs) 510 decl Fall of Wickets : 1-4 Bosisto, 2-66 Scott, 3-252 Hunt, 4-334 Carey, 5-390 Nielsen, 6-416 Head, 7-444 Sayers, 8-510 Worrall Did Not Bat : Grant, Agar Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex Cameron Gannon 28 3 119 3 4.25 1nb Matthew Kelly 24.5 4 79 2 3.18 Liam Guthrie 24 4 96 1 4.00 2w Aaron Hardie 19 2 81 1 4.26 2w Cameron Green 13 0 55 1 4.23 1w Liam O'Connor 16 0 74 0 4.62 ........................................................... Western Australia 1st innings Cameron Bancroft Not Out 102 Sam Whiteman c William Bosisto b Daniel Worrall 3 Shaun Marsh c David Grant b William Bosisto 24 Cameron Green Not Out 45 Extras 0b 12lb 1nb 0pen 5w 18 Total (61.0 overs) 192-2 Fall of Wickets : 1-20 Whiteman, 2-72 Marsh To Bat : Cartwright, Hardie, Inglis, Kelly, Gannon, Guthrie, O'Connor Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex Chadd Sayers 15 5 38 0 2.53 Daniel Worrall 13 3 38 1 2.92 David Grant 14 4 39 0 2.79 Wes Agar 12 2 45 0 3.75 1w William Bosisto 1 1 0 1 0.00 Liam Scott 6 1 20 0 3.33 1nb ........................ Umpire Nathan Johnstone Umpire Donovan Koch