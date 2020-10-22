UPDATE 4-Australian Sheffield Shield Scoreboard

Oct 22 (OPTA) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fourth day of between South Australia and Tasmania on Thursday at Adelaide, Australia Match Drawn South Australia 1st innings Jake Weatherald c Beau Webster b Peter Siddle 4 Henry Hunt c Tim Paine b Peter Siddle 30 Brad Davis c Tim Paine b Nathan Ellis 5 Travis Head Run Out Alex Doolan 2 Callum Ferguson lbw Nathan Ellis 29 Harry Nielsen b Jackson Bird 64 Liam Scott c Jordan Silk b Beau Webster 15 Chadd Sayers b Beau Webster 30 Kane Richardson c Jackson Bird b Beau Webster 3 Wes Agar c&b Jackson Bird 2 Extras 4b 4lb 3nb 0pen 0w 11 Total (82.4 overs) 195 all out Fall of Wickets : 1-5 Weatherald, 2-24 Davis, 3-33 Head, 4-61 Hunt, 5-81 Ferguson, 6-107 Scott, 7-162 Sayers, 8-178 Richardson, 9-182 Agar, 10-195 Nielsen Did Not Bat : Pope Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex Jackson Bird 19.4 4 47 2 2.39 1nb Peter Siddle 18 11 30 2 1.67 Nathan Ellis 17 5 38 2 2.24 2nb Beau Webster 12 1 26 3 2.17 Tom Andrews 16 3 46 0 2.88 .......................................................... Tasmania 1st innings Jordan Silk lbw Chadd Sayers 0 Alex Doolan c Harry Nielsen b Kane Richardson 6 Charlie Wakim c Callum Ferguson b Chadd Sayers 83 Nathan Ellis c Brad Davis b Chadd Sayers 1 Ben McDermott c Lloyd Pope b Kane Richardson 90 Jake Doran c Callum Ferguson b Lloyd Pope 112 Tim Paine Not Out 111 Beau Webster c Harry Nielsen b Liam Scott 25 Tom Andrews c Chadd Sayers b Lloyd Pope 26 Peter Siddle Not Out 6 Extras 1b 12lb 14nb 0pen 6w 33 Total (158.0 overs) 493 decl Fall of Wickets : 1-0 Silk, 2-14 Doolan, 3-15 Ellis, 4-169 Wakim, 5-230 McDermott, 6-383 Doran, 7-424 Webster, 8-471 Andrews Did Not Bat : Bird Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex Chadd Sayers 29 17 27 3 0.93 1w Kane Richardson 30 9 79 2 2.63 1w Wes Agar 34 6 105 0 3.09 9nb Liam Scott 21 4 66 1 3.14 5nb Lloyd Pope 44 4 203 2 4.61 ...................................................... South Australia 2nd innings Henry Hunt b Peter Siddle 46 Jake Weatherald c Ben McDermott b Nathan Ellis 10 Brad Davis b Peter Siddle 19 Travis Head Not Out 171 Callum Ferguson lbw Jackson Bird 40 Harry Nielsen c Tim Paine b Jackson Bird 0 Liam Scott Not Out 40 Extras 4b 9lb 8nb 0pen 0w 21 Total (128.0 overs) 347-5 Fall of Wickets : 1-17 Weatherald, 2-71 Davis, 3-129 Hunt, 4-258 Ferguson, 5-258 Nielsen Did Not Bat : Sayers, Richardson, Agar, Pope Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex Jackson Bird 23 9 53 2 2.30 1nb Peter Siddle 29 6 59 2 2.03 Nathan Ellis 25 6 69 1 2.76 6nb Beau Webster 17 1 64 0 3.76 1nb Tom Andrews 34 6 89 0 2.62 ............................... Umpire Gerard Abood Umpire Sam Nogajski Match Referee Robert Stratford