UPDATE 4-Australian Sheffield Shield Scoreboard

Oct 13 (OPTA) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fourth day of between South Australia and Western Australia on Tuesday at Adelaide, Australia Western Australia win by 205 runs Western Australia 1st innings Cameron Bancroft b Lloyd Pope 46 Sam Whiteman c Travis Head b Lloyd Pope 65 Shaun Marsh c Travis Head b Lloyd Pope 31 Cameron Green lbw Lloyd Pope 56 Ashton Turner c Harry Nielsen b Lloyd Pope 4 Ashton Agar Not Out 114 Josh Inglis Not Out 153 Extras 0b 7lb 5nb 0pen 0w 12 Total (129.0 overs) 481 decl Fall of Wickets : 1-106 Bancroft, 2-115 Whiteman, 3-188 Marsh, 4-202 Turner, 5-215 Green Did Not Bat : Paris, Kelly, Gannon, Morris Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex Chadd Sayers 26 11 55 0 2.12 Nick Winter 28 6 85 0 3.04 1nb Wes Agar 28 3 93 0 3.32 3nb Lloyd Pope 27 0 164 5 6.07 Liam Scott 16 3 51 0 3.19 1nb Travis Head 4 0 26 0 6.50 .............................................................. South Australia 1st innings Henry Hunt c Ashton Turner b Cameron Gannon 57 Jake Weatherald c Josh Inglis b Cameron Gannon 105 Brad Davis c Lance Morris b Cameron Gannon 57 Travis Head c Cameron Green b Ashton Agar 31 Tom Cooper c Lance Morris b Matthew Kelly 5 Harry Nielsen b Ashton Agar 10 Liam Scott Not Out 23 Nick Winter c Josh Inglis b Ashton Agar 5 Chadd Sayers b Ashton Agar 7 Wes Agar c&b Ashton Agar 4 Lloyd Pope c Josh Inglis b Joel Paris 0 Extras 0b 1lb 8nb 0pen 1w 10 Total (114.0 overs) 314 all out Fall of Wickets : 1-125 Hunt, 2-180 Weatherald, 3-230 Head, 4-247 Cooper, 5-269 Nielsen, 6-275 Davis, 7-289 Winter, 8-305 Sayers, 9-311 Agar, 10-314 Pope Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex Joel Paris 24 7 60 1 2.50 1w 1nb Matthew Kelly 16 6 36 1 2.25 Cameron Gannon 24 7 65 3 2.71 1nb Ashton Agar 33 8 103 5 3.12 Lance Morris 17 6 49 0 2.88 6nb .......................................................... Western Australia 2nd innings Cameron Bancroft c Tom Cooper b Chadd Sayers 71 Sam Whiteman c Harry Nielsen b Chadd Sayers 18 Shaun Marsh Not Out 110 Cameron Green Not Out 11 Extras 1b 2lb 1nb 0pen 1w 5 Total (45.0 overs) 215 decl Fall of Wickets : 1-31 Whiteman, 2-195 Bancroft Did Not Bat : Turner, Agar, Inglis, Paris, Kelly, Gannon, Morris Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex Chadd Sayers 11 1 56 2 5.09 Nick Winter 12 1 55 0 4.58 1w Wes Agar 5 2 19 0 3.80 1nb Lloyd Pope 6 0 37 0 6.17 Liam Scott 7 1 22 0 3.14 Travis Head 4 0 23 0 5.75 ................................................................. South Australia 2nd innings Henry Hunt c Josh Inglis b Joel Paris 0 Jake Weatherald lbw Ashton Agar 36 Brad Davis Run Out Cameron Gannon 20 Travis Head c Josh Inglis b Matthew Kelly 54 Tom Cooper b Lance Morris 6 Harry Nielsen c Cameron Bancroft b Cameron Gannon 18 Liam Scott lbw Matthew Kelly 34 Nick Winter c Sam Whiteman b Ashton Turner 4 Chadd Sayers c Ashton Turner b Joel Paris 0 Wes Agar b Cameron Gannon 0 Lloyd Pope Not Out 0 Extras 0b 3lb 2nb 0pen 0w 5 Total (82.3 overs) 177 all out Fall of Wickets : 1-0 Hunt, 2-45 Davis, 3-88 Weatherald, 4-99 Cooper, 5-126 Head, 6-151 Nielsen, 7-169 Winter, 8-177 Scott, 9-177 Agar, 10-177 Sayers Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex Joel Paris 10.3 5 10 2 0.95 Matthew Kelly 12 4 34 2 2.83 Cameron Gannon 17 5 38 2 2.24 1nb Ashton Agar 27 9 46 1 1.70 Lance Morris 13 4 37 1 2.85 1nb Ashton Turner 3 1 9 1 3.00 ............................ Umpire Michael Graham-Smith Umpire Donovan Koch