UPDATE 4-Australian Sheffield Shield Scoreboard

Nov 3 (OPTA) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fourth day of between New South Wales and Queensland on Monday at Adelaide, Australia New South Wales win by 1 wicket Queensland 1st innings Bryce Street c Nick Larkin b Harry Conway 22 Joe Burns c Peter Nevill b Sean Abbott 29 Marnus Labuschagne lbw Trent Copeland 117 Usman Khawaja b Sean Abbott 4 Matthew Renshaw c Peter Nevill b Mitchell Starc 8 Jimmy Peirson c Peter Nevill b Mitchell Starc 66 Jack Wildermuth lbw Trent Copeland 4 Michael Neser c Kurtis Patterson b Harry Conway 20 Mark Steketee c Nathan Lyon b Mitchell Starc 1 Xavier Bartlett c Nick Larkin b Mitchell Starc 1 Mitchell Swepson Not Out 4 Extras 5b 16lb 0nb 0pen 1w 22 Total (97.2 overs) 298 all out Fall of Wickets : 1-41 Street, 2-85 Burns, 3-99 Khawaja, 4-115 Renshaw, 5-251 Peirson, 6-262 Wildermuth, 7-273 Labuschagne, 8-288 Steketee, 9-294 Bartlett, 10-298 Neser Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex Mitchell Starc 24 8 76 4 3.17 Trent Copeland 21 7 44 2 2.10 1w Sean Abbott 17 3 56 2 3.29 Harry Conway 20.2 8 39 2 1.92 Nathan Lyon 15 0 62 0 4.13 ................................................................. New South Wales 1st innings Daniel Hughes c Jimmy Peirson b Xavier Bartlett 43 Nick Larkin lbw Jack Wildermuth 24 Kurtis Patterson b Mitchell Swepson 23 Moises Henriques b Mitchell Swepson 23 Daniel Solway c Jimmy Peirson b Mark Steketee 23 Peter Nevill c Jimmy Peirson b Michael Neser 59 Sean Abbott b Mitchell Swepson 66 Mitchell Starc c&b Mitchell Swepson 2 Trent Copeland lbw Mitchell Swepson 6 Nathan Lyon c Mitchell Swepson b Mark Steketee 4 Harry Conway Not Out 0 Extras 0b 1lb 9nb 0pen 0w 10 Total (81.1 overs) 283 all out Fall of Wickets : 1-67 Larkin, 2-93 Patterson, 3-93 Hughes, 4-131 Henriques, 5-149 Solway, 6-254 Abbott, 7-267 Starc, 8-273 Copeland, 9-283 Lyon, 10-283 Nevill Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex Michael Neser 14.1 4 40 1 2.82 Mark Steketee 19 4 59 2 3.11 4nb Xavier Bartlett 15 2 60 1 4.00 2nb Jack Wildermuth 10 2 26 1 2.60 3nb Mitchell Swepson 23 3 97 5 4.22 .................................................................... Queensland 2nd innings Bryce Street c Peter Nevill b Trent Copeland 9 Joe Burns c Peter Nevill b Trent Copeland 0 Marnus Labuschagne lbw Trent Copeland 0 Usman Khawaja c Peter Nevill b Trent Copeland 41 Matthew Renshaw c Kurtis Patterson b Trent Copeland 42 Jimmy Peirson b Nathan Lyon 8 Jack Wildermuth c Trent Copeland b Sean Abbott 24 Michael Neser c Kurtis Patterson b Nathan Lyon 4 Mark Steketee b Mitchell Starc 27 Xavier Bartlett Not Out 7 Mitchell Swepson c Nick Larkin b Sean Abbott 16 Extras 6b 5lb 1nb 0pen 0w 12 Total (63.5 overs) 190 all out Fall of Wickets : 1-4 Burns, 2-12 Labuschagne, 3-30 Street, 4-102 Khawaja, 5-109 Renshaw, 6-111 Peirson, 7-125 Neser, 8-164 Steketee, 9-166 Wildermuth, 10-190 Swepson Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex Mitchell Starc 12 1 56 1 4.67 1nb Trent Copeland 18 12 17 5 0.94 Sean Abbott 8.5 4 23 2 2.60 Nathan Lyon 19 3 74 2 3.89 Harry Conway 6 1 9 0 1.50 ............................................................... New South Wales 2nd innings Daniel Hughes b Mitchell Swepson 48 Nick Larkin c Marnus Labuschagne b Jack Wildermuth 4 Kurtis Patterson b Mark Steketee 15 Moises Henriques lbw Mitchell Swepson 8 Daniel Solway b Michael Neser 52 Peter Nevill c Matthew Renshaw b Mitchell Swepson 25 Sean Abbott Not Out 18 Mitchell Starc c Mark Steketee b Mitchell Swepson 10 Trent Copeland c Usman Khawaja b Mitchell Swepson 2 Nathan Lyon Run Out Michael Neser 12 Harry Conway Not Out 0 Extras 4b 1lb 5nb 0pen 2w 12 Total (78.3 overs) 206-9 Fall of Wickets : 1-9 Larkin, 2-39 Patterson, 3-48 Henriques, 4-124 Hughes, 5-162 Nevill, 6-166 Solway, 7-179 Starc, 8-187 Copeland, 9-205 Lyon Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex Michael Neser 17 4 43 1 2.53 1w Jack Wildermuth 6 2 20 1 3.33 2nb Mitchell Swepson 29 6 74 5 2.55 Mark Steketee 19 6 39 1 2.05 2nb Marnus Labuschagne 3.3 1 13 0 3.71 Matthew Renshaw 1 0 3 0 3.00 Xavier Bartlett 3 0 9 0 3.00 1nb .................... Umpire Donovan Koch Umpire Sam Nogajski