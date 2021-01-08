UPDATE 4-Big Bash League Scoreboard

Jan 8 (OPTA) - Scoreboard at close of play of match 32 between Brisbane Heat and Melbourne Stars on Thursday at Carrara, Australia Brisbane Heat win by 18 runs (DLS Method) Brisbane Heat 1st innings Max Bryant c Marcus Stoinis b Adam Zampa 31 Chris Lynn b Glenn Maxwell 48 Joe Denly lbw Adam Zampa 0 Joe Burns Not Out 22 Lewis Gregory Not Out 9 Extras 0b 2lb 1nb 0pen 2w 5 Total (10.0 overs) 115-3 Fall of Wickets : 1-68 Bryant, 2-68 Denly, 3-85 Lynn Did Not Bat : Peirson, Bazley, Wildermuth, Steketee, Bartlett, Ur Rahman Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex Sam Rainbird 2 0 15 0 7.50 1w Billy Stanlake 2 0 24 0 12.00 1w Haris Rauf 2 0 25 0 12.50 Adam Zampa 2 0 7 2 3.50 Glenn Maxwell 1 0 20 1 20.00 Hilton Cartwright 1 0 22 0 22.00 1nb .............................................................. Melbourne Stars 1st innings Andre Fletcher c Xavier Bartlett b Mujeeb Ur Rahman 15 Marcus Stoinis c Jimmy Peirson b Lewis Gregory 34 Nicholas Pooran c Lewis Gregory b Mark Steketee 16 Glenn Maxwell c Xavier Bartlett b Mark Steketee 0 Hilton Cartwright c Max Bryant b Mark Steketee 7 Nick Larkin Not Out 35 Seb Gotch Not Out 2 Extras 0b 1lb 1nb 0pen 0w 2 Total (10.0 overs) 111-5 Fall of Wickets : 1-42 Fletcher, 2-59 Pooran, 3-60 Maxwell, 4-66 Stoinis, 5-72 Cartwright Did Not Bat : Zampa, Rainbird, Rauf, Stanlake Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex Xavier Bartlett 2 0 19 0 9.50 Jack Wildermuth 2 0 14 0 7.00 Mujeeb Ur Rahman 2 0 23 1 11.50 Mark Steketee 2 0 25 3 12.50 Lewis Gregory 2 0 29 1 14.50 1nb ................................ Umpire Gerard Abood Umpire Phillip Gillespie Video Greg Davidson Match Referee Robert Stratford