UPDATE 4-Championship Results

Jul 14 (OPTA) - Results and fixtures for the Championship on Tuesday (start times are BST) West Bromwich Albion (0) 0 Fulham (0) 0 Reading (1) 1 Middlesbrough (1) 2 Wigan Athletic (7) 8 Hull City (0) 0 Cardiff City v Derby County in play Luton Town (1) 1 Queens Park Rangers (0) 1 Millwall v Blackburn Rovers in play Sheffield Wednesday v Huddersfield Town in play Wednesday, July 15 fixtures (BST/GMT) Brentford v Preston North End (1700/1600) Bristol City v Stoke City (1700/1600) Birmingham City v Charlton Athletic (1800/1700) Nottingham Forest v Swansea City (1800/1700) Thursday, July 16 fixtures (BST/GMT) Leeds United v Barnsley (1700/1600) Friday, July 17 fixtures (BST/GMT) Huddersfield Town v West Bromwich Albion (1730/1630) Saturday, July 18 fixtures (BST/GMT) Charlton Athletic v Wigan Athletic (1230/1130) Stoke City v Brentford (1230/1130) Blackburn Rovers v Reading (1500/1400) Fulham v Sheffield Wednesday (1500/1400) Hull City v Luton Town (1500/1400) Middlesbrough v Cardiff City (1500/1400) Preston North End v Birmingham City (1500/1400) Queens Park Rangers v Millwall (1500/1400) Swansea City v Bristol City (1500/1400) Sunday, July 19 fixtures (BST/GMT) Derby County v Leeds United (1400/1300) Barnsley v Nottingham Forest (1500/1400)