UPDATE 4-Championship Results

Jul 11 (OPTA) - Results and fixtures for the Championship on Saturday (start times are BST) Charlton Athletic (0) 0 Reading (1) 1 Derby County (1) 1 Brentford (1) 3 Barnsley v Wigan Athletic in play Blackburn Rovers (0) 1 West Bromwich Albion (1) 1 Hull City v Millwall in play Middlesbrough v Bristol City in play Preston North End v Nottingham Forest in play Queens Park Rangers (0) 0 Sheffield Wednesday (2) 3 Sunday, July 12 fixtures (BST/GMT) Stoke City v Birmingham City (1330/1230) Swansea City v Leeds United (1330/1230) Tuesday, July 14 fixtures (BST/GMT) West Bromwich Albion v Fulham (1700/1600) Reading v Middlesbrough (1800/1700) Wigan Athletic v Hull City (1800/1700) Cardiff City v Derby County (1945/1845) Luton Town v Queens Park Rangers (1945/1845) Millwall v Blackburn Rovers (1945/1845) Sheffield Wednesday v Huddersfield Town (1945/1845) Wednesday, July 15 fixtures (BST/GMT) Brentford v Preston North End (1700/1600) Bristol City v Stoke City (1700/1600) Birmingham City v Charlton Athletic (1800/1700) Nottingham Forest v Swansea City (1800/1700) Thursday, July 16 fixtures (BST/GMT) Leeds United v Barnsley (1700/1600)