UPDATE 4-Championship Results

Oct 28 (OPTA) - Results and fixtures for the Championship on Wednesday (start times are BST) Preston North End (0) 0 Millwall (0) 2 AFC Bournemouth (0) 1 Bristol City (0) 0 Birmingham City (1) 2 Huddersfield Town (0) 1 Derby County (1) 1 Cardiff City (0) 1 Luton Town (1) 1 Nottingham Forest (0) 1 Rotherham United v Sheffield Wednesday in play Friday, October 30 fixtures (BST/GMT) Coventry City v Reading (1945) Saturday, October 31 fixtures (BST/GMT) Bristol City v Norwich City (1230) AFC Bournemouth v Derby County (1500) Barnsley v Watford (1500) Luton Town v Brentford (1500) Middlesbrough v Nottingham Forest (1500) Millwall v Huddersfield Town (1500) Preston North End v Birmingham City (1500) Queens Park Rangers v Cardiff City (1500) Stoke City v Rotherham United (1500) Swansea City v Blackburn Rovers (1500) Wycombe Wanderers v Sheffield Wednesday (1500)