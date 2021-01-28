UPDATE 4-Championship Summaries

Jan 27 (OPTA) - Summaries for the Championship on Wednesday (start times are BST) Middlesbrough (0) 0 Subs used: Coulson 68 (Spence), Akpom 68 (Assombalonga), Wing 68 (Roberts), Fletcher 83 (Bola), Johnson 83 (Watmore) Rotherham United (1) 3 Scorers: M. Crooks 43, M. Smith 79pen, R. Giles 90+2 Subs used: Hirst 68 (MacDonald), Robertson 85 (Crooks), Giles 88 (Lindsay) Referee: Michael Salisbury ................................................................. Coventry City (0) 2 Scorers: V. Gyökeres 57, J. Allen 90 Yellow card: Hyam 60, James 87 Subs used: Pask 46 (Dabo), Shipley 63 (Sheaf), Bakayoko 82 (Biamou), Allen 82 (Gyökeres) Sheffield Wednesday (0) 0 Yellow card: Pelupessy 24, Penney 50, Börner 85 Subs used: Dele-Bashiru 59 (Pelupessy), Paterson 75 (Green), Harris 75 (Windass), Marriott 82 (Hutchinson), Brown 82 (Palmer) Referee: Leigh Doughty ................................................................. Barnsley (1) 2 Scorers: M. Andersen 20, C. Woodrow 52 Subs used: Morris 58 (Frieser), Kane 72 (Palmer), Sollbauer 79 (Sibbick) Cardiff City (0) 2 Scorers: S. Ojo 58, K. Moore 68 Subs used: Murphy 50 (Hoilett), Morrison 58 (Bacuna), Pack 94 (Ojo) Referee: Andy Woolmer ................................................................. Swansea City (0) 1 Scorers: C. Hourihane 78 Yellow card: Hourihane 39, Naughton 44, Fulton 51, Naughton 69 (2nd), Roberts 94 Subs used: Manning 91 (Lowe) Brentford (0) 1 Scorers: T. Fosu 74 Subs used: Fosu 56 (Mbeumo), Forss 77 (Sergi Canós), Ghoddos 86 (Janelt) Referee: John Brooks ................................................................. Friday, January 29 fixtures (BST/GMT) Reading v AFC Bournemouth (2000) Saturday, January 30 fixtures (BST/GMT) Norwich City v Middlesbrough (1230) Birmingham City v Coventry City (1500) Blackburn Rovers v Luton Town (1500) Brentford v Wycombe Wanderers (1500) Cardiff City v Millwall (1500) Derby County v Bristol City (1500) Huddersfield Town v Stoke City (1500) Nottingham Forest v Barnsley (1500) Rotherham United v Swansea City (1500) Sheffield Wednesday v Preston North End (1500) Monday, February 1 fixtures (BST/GMT) Watford v Queens Park Rangers (1945)