UPDATE 4-Championship Summaries

Dec 12 (OPTA) - Summaries for the Championship on Saturday (start times are BST) Cardiff City (0) 0 Yellow card: Morrison 18, Moore 35, Ralls 46, Ralls 67 (2nd) Subs used: Glatzel 56 (Moore), Pack 77 (Harris), Whyte 91 (Vaulks) Swansea City (1) 2 Scorers: J. Lowe 6, J. Lowe 72 Yellow card: Bennett 14, Guehi 35 Subs used: Routledge 87 (Lowe) Referee: John Brooks ................................................................. AFC Bournemouth (3) 5 Scorers: D. Solanke 8, D. Solanke 13, D. Brooks 21, J. Stanislas 67, S. Surridge 70 Yellow card: Brooks 17 Subs used: Gosling 64 (Brooks), Surridge 64 (Billing), Rodrigo Riquelme 71 (Solanke), Burchall 87 (Stanislas), Zemura 87 (Smith) Huddersfield Town (0) 0 Yellow card: Toffolo 38 Subs used: Schofield 46 (Hamer), Diarra 53 (Brown), Mbenza 56 (Ward), Crichlow 71 (Toffolo), Álex Vallejo 72 (O'Brien) Referee: Oliver Langford ................................................................. Birmingham City in play Watford ................................................................. Blackburn Rovers in play Norwich City ................................................................. Derby County in play Stoke City ................................................................. Luton Town (2) 3 Scorers: J. Collins 20, J. Collins 29, J. Collins 66 Subs used: Norrington-Davies 74 (Moncur), Clark 75 (Cornick), Berry 80 (Dewsbury-Hall), Tunnicliffe 80 (Ruddock), Nombe 84 (Collins) Preston North End (0) 0 Subs used: Johnson 46 (Ledson), Storey 46 (Huntington), Riis 57 (Stockley), Maguire 57 (Barkhuizen), Bayliss 60 (Potts) Attendance: 2,000 Referee: Jeremy Simpson ................................................................. Middlesbrough (3) 3 Scorers: D. Watmore 13, M. Tavernier 15, D. Watmore 20 Yellow card: Bola 23 Subs used: Spence 71 (Watmore), Assombalonga 72 (Akpom), Coulson 79 (Johnson), Wing 80 (Tavernier), Roberts 88 (Dijksteel) Millwall (0) 0 Yellow card: Hutchinson 58 Subs used: Böðvarsson 24 (Pearce), Burey 59 (Parrott), Smith 60 (Bennett), Thompson 60 (Romeo), Ferguson 80 (Wallace) Referee: Darren Bond ................................................................. Nottingham Forest (0) 1 Scorers: J. Worrall 90+2 Yellow card: Tobias Figueiredo 61, Samba 64, Knockaert 79, Knockaert 95 (2nd) Subs used: Guerrero 46 (Arter), Knockaert 46 (Lolley) Brentford (1) 3 Scorers: H. Dalsgaard 15, J. Dasilva 83, I. Toney 88 Yellow card: Toney 64, David Raya 82, Janelt 92 Subs used: Sergi Canós 67 (Fosu), Dasilva 67 (Jensen), Ghoddos 86 (Mbeumo), Presley 89 (Toney), Haygarth 89 (Marcondes) Referee: Geoff Eltringham ................................................................. Queens Park Rangers in play Reading ................................................................. Rotherham United in play Bristol City ................................................................. Sheffield Wednesday in play Barnsley ................................................................. Wycombe Wanderers in play Coventry City ................................................................. Tuesday, December 15 fixtures (BST/GMT) Queens Park Rangers v Stoke City (1730) AFC Bournemouth v Wycombe Wanderers (1945) Barnsley v Preston North End (1945) Bristol City v Millwall (1945) Nottingham Forest v Sheffield Wednesday (1945) Watford v Brentford (2000) Wednesday, December 16 fixtures (BST/GMT) Derby County v Swansea City (1730) Middlesbrough v Luton Town (1900) Blackburn Rovers v Rotherham United (1945) Cardiff City v Birmingham City (1945) Coventry City v Huddersfield Town (2000) Reading v Norwich City (2000)