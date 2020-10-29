UPDATE 4-Championship Summaries

Oct 28 (OPTA) - Summaries for the Championship on Wednesday (start times are BST) Preston North End (0) 0 Yellow card: Johnson 71, Browne 91 Subs used: Huntington 46 (Bauer), Harrop 55 (Potts), Barkhuizen 64 (Ledson) Millwall (0) 2 Scorers: K. Zohorè 54, J. Wallace 84pen Subs used: Böðvarsson 72 (Bennett), Bradshaw 75 (Zohorè), Ferguson 92 (Wallace) Referee: Darren Bond ................................................................. AFC Bournemouth (0) 1 Scorers: A. Groeneveld 81 Subs used: Groeneveld 75 (Stanislas) Bristol City (0) 0 Subs used: Brunt 78 (Semenyo), Martin 83 (Diedhiou), Wells 83 (Hunt) Referee: Steve Martin ................................................................. Birmingham City (1) 2 Scorers: G. Gardner 27, L. Jutkiewicz 90 Yellow card: Ņunjić 35, San José 75 Subs used: Jutkiewicz 60 (Hogan), Clayton 67 (Ņunjić), Leko 79 (Gardner) Huddersfield Town (0) 1 Scorers: I. Mbenza 85 Yellow card: Diakhaby 19 Subs used: Pritchard 46 (Bacuna), O'Brien 57 (Hogg), Mbenza 79 (Diakhaby) Referee: Leigh Doughty ................................................................. Derby County (1) 1 Scorers: M. Waghorn 24 Yellow card: Jóźwiak 82, Shinnie 86, te Wierik 90 Subs used: Forsyth 62 (Byrne), te Wierik 78 (Buchanan), Kazim-Richards 83 (Lawrence) Cardiff City (0) 1 Scorers: K. Moore 77 Yellow card: Morrison 82, Ojo 91, Bacuna 94 Subs used: Glatzel 62 (Vaulks) Referee: Oliver Langford ................................................................. Luton Town (1) 1 Scorers: G. Rea 22 Yellow card: Ruddock 55, Cranie 71, Rea 73 Subs used: LuaLua 77 (Lee), Clark 77 (Lockyer), Moncur 84 (Dewsbury-Hall) Nottingham Forest (0) 1 Scorers: G. Rea 64og Red card: Ioannou 44 Subs used: Jenkinson 46 (Ameobi) Referee: Tim Robinson ................................................................. Rotherham United in play Sheffield Wednesday ................................................................. Friday, October 30 fixtures (BST/GMT) Coventry City v Reading (1945) Saturday, October 31 fixtures (BST/GMT) Bristol City v Norwich City (1230) AFC Bournemouth v Derby County (1500) Barnsley v Watford (1500) Luton Town v Brentford (1500) Middlesbrough v Nottingham Forest (1500) Millwall v Huddersfield Town (1500) Preston North End v Birmingham City (1500) Queens Park Rangers v Cardiff City (1500) Stoke City v Rotherham United (1500) Swansea City v Blackburn Rovers (1500) Wycombe Wanderers v Sheffield Wednesday (1500)