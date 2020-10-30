UPDATE 4-CONMEBOLSudamericana Summaries

Oct 30 (OPTA) - Summaries for the CONMEBOLSudamericana on Thursday (start times are EST) 2nd Round ................................................................. Unión (0) 0 Yellow card: García 42 Subs used: Comas 67 (Assis), Zenon 68 (Cañete), Luna 80 (Cabrera), Carabajal 80 (Vera), Machuca 90 (García) Emelec (1) 1 Scorers: F. Barcelo 43 Yellow card: Leguizamón 77, Ordóñez 86, Cabezas 87, Rodríguez 93 Subs used: Ordóñez 83 (Barcelo), Rodríguez 88 (Cabezas), Cevallos 88 (Rojas) Aggregate score: 0-1 Referee: Andrés Cunha ................................................................. Sol de América (0) 0 Yellow card: Noguera 20, Franco 42 Subs used: Viera 58 (Pita), Jourdan 59 (Esparza), Velázquez 86 (Ferreira) Universidad Católica (0) 0 Yellow card: Puch 37, Zampedri 51, Saavedra 63, Pinares 94 Subs used: Rebolledo 65 (Lezcano) Aggregate score: 0-0 Referee: Nicolás Lamolina ................................................................. Coquimbo Unido (0) 3 Scorers: D. Vallejos 50, D. Aravena 59, L. Palacios 71 Yellow card: González 4, Espinoza 58 Subs used: Palacios 70 (Vallejos), Vergara 81 (Abrigo), Salas 89 (Farfán), Villagrán 89 (Espinoza) Estudiantes de Mérida (0) 0 Yellow card: Rodríguez 44, Labrador 48, Penilla 55, Mena 94 Subs used: Penilla 33 (Del Castillo), Páez 61 (Labrador), Mena 70 (Rodríguez) Aggregate score: 3-0 Referee: Jordy Alemán ................................................................. Independiente (1) 1 Scorers: S. Romero 27pen Yellow card: Romero 42 Subs used: Blanco 71 (Menéndez), Roa 78 (Martínez), Martínez 91 (Velasco) Atlético Tucumán (0) 0 Yellow card: Carrera 27, Mussis 30, Carrera 49 (2nd) Subs used: Heredia 55 (Lotti), Lagos 69 (Acosta), Ruiz 69 (Mussis), Risso 89 (Melano) Aggregate score: 1-0 Referee: Christian Ferreyra ................................................................. Plaza Colonia in play Junior ................................................................. Melgar (0) 1 Scorers: Nino Paraíba 80og Yellow card: Neyra 76 Subs used: Fuentes 60 (Deneumostier), Arakaki 66 (Vidales), Neyra 66 (Ibáñez), Cabrera 75 (Tandazo), Ávila 76 (Arce) Bahia (0) 0 Yellow card: Gregore 67, Daniel 94 Subs used: Elber 46 (Clayson), Daniel 58 (Ramon), Saldanha 59 (Gilberto), Nino Paraíba 66 (Ernando), Fessin 83 (Rossi) Aggregate score: 1-0 Referee: Carlos Andrés Betancur Gutiérrez ................................................................. Tuesday, November 3 fixtures (EST/GMT) Liverpool v Sport Huancayo (1815/2215) Bolívar v Audax Italiano (1815/2215) Deportes Tolima v Unión La Calera (2030/0030)