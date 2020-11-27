UPDATE 4-CONMEBOLSudamericana Summaries

Nov 27 (OPTA) - Summaries for the CONMEBOLSudamericana on Thursday (start times are EST) 8th Finals ................................................................. River Plate (1) 1 Scorers: S. Píriz 45+3 Yellow card: Salaberry 33 Subs used: Alonso 77 (Ospitaleche), González 77 (Neris), Leites 86 (Montiel), Olivera 86 (Salaberry), Borbas 89 (Arezo) Universidad Católica (1) 2 Scorers: F. Zampedri 9, L. Aued 73pen Yellow card: Puch 51, Lezcano 67 Subs used: Valencia 46 (Zampedri), Rebolledo 55 (Nuñez), Lezcano 60 (Buonanotte) Aggregate score: 1-2 Referee: José Méndez ................................................................. Defensa y Justicia (0) 1 Scorers: B. Romero 79 Yellow card: Frías 59, Acevedo 94 Subs used: Acevedo 13 (Loaiza), Hachen 78 (Larralde), Villagra 92 (Pizzini) Vasco da Gama (0) 1 Scorers: G. Cano 62 Subs used: Carlinhos 70 (Yago Pikachu), Lucas Santos 80 (Torres), Ygor Catatau 89 (Cano), Marcelo Alves 90 (Miranda), Bruno Gomes 90 (Gil) Aggregate score: 1-1 Referee: Andrés Matonte ................................................................. Junior (1) 2 Scorers: E. Cetré 44, M. Borja 84 Yellow card: Borja 19, Fuentes 40, Cetré 96 Subs used: Ángel 71 (Sánchez), González 81 (Hinestroza) Unión La Calera (0) 1 Scorers: T. Rodríguez 60 Yellow card: Rodríguez 40, Seymour 96 Subs used: Cordero 31 (Valencia), Stefanelli 81 (Rodríguez), Vargas 86 (Vilches), Laba 86 (Castellani) Aggregate score: 2-1 Referee: Facundo Tello Figueroa ................................................................. Tuesday, December 1 fixtures (EST/GMT) Unión v Bahia (1715/2215) Deportivo Cali v Vélez Sarsfield (1930/0030)