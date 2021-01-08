UPDATE 4-Copa del Rey Results

Jan 7 (OPTA) - Results and fixtures for the Copa del Rey on Thursday (start times are CET) 2nd Round --------------------------------------------------------- Girona (0) 2 Lugo (0) 1 .... full-time: 0-0 extra-time: 2-1 Yeclano (0) 1 Valencia (3) 4 Pontevedra (0) 4 Cádiz (0) 5 .... full-time: 0-0 extra-time: 0-0 penalties: 4-5 Cádiz win 5-4 on penalties Amorebieta (0) 0 Sporting Gijón (0) 1 Peña Deportiva (0) 2 Sabadell (0) 0 .... full-time: 0-0 extra-time: 0-0 penalties: 2-0 Peña Deportiva win 2-0 on penalties Las Rozas v Eibar in play Alcoyano (1) 2 Huesca (1) 1