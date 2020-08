Aug 15 (Gracenote) - Results for Stage 4, Criterium du Dauphine on Saturday. Stage 4 Ugine to Megève, 148.5 km, Road race. Overall leader Primož Roglic SLO (Jumbo - Visma) Stage winners 1 Lennard Kämna GER (BORA - hansgrohe) 2 David De La Cruz ESP (UAE Team Emirates) 3 Julian Alaphilippe FRA (Deceuninck - Quick-Step) Last stage will be : Aug 16-Stage 5 Megève to Megève, 153.5 km, Road race.