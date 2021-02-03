UPDATE 4-DFB Pokal Results

Feb 2 (OPTA) - Results and fixtures for the DFB Pokal on Tuesday (start times are CET) 3rd Round ----------------------------------------------------- Rot-Weiss Essen (0) 2 Bayer Leverkusen (0) 1 .... full-time: 0-0 extra-time: 2-1 Holstein Kiel (0) 8 Darmstadt 98 (0) 7 .... full-time: 1-1 extra-time: 1-1 penalties: 7-6 Holstein Kiel win 8-7 on penalties Borussia Dortmund (2) 3 Paderborn (0) 2 .... full-time: 2-2 extra-time: 3-2 Werder Bremen (1) 2 Greuther Fürth (0) 0 Wednesday, February 3 fixtures (CET/GMT) RB Leipzig v Bochum (1830/1730) Wolfsburg v Schalke 04 (1830/1730) Jahn Regensburg v Köln (2045/1945) Stuttgart v Borussia M'gladbach (2045/1945)