UPDATE 4-Eredivisie Standings

Feb 14 (OPTA) - Standings for the Eredivisie on Sunday P W D L F A Pts 1 Ajax 21 17 2 2 68 15 53 2 PSV 22 14 5 3 51 24 47 ........................................... 3 AZ 22 12 7 3 48 32 43 ........................................... 4 Vitesse 22 13 3 6 34 21 42 5 Feyenoord 21 12 5 4 42 20 41 6 Groningen 21 11 4 6 29 23 37 7 Twente 22 9 6 7 35 28 33 ........................................... 8 Utrecht 21 7 10 4 30 28 31 9 Heerenveen 22 7 8 7 30 30 29 10 Fortuna 22 8 4 10 33 41 28 11 Heracles 22 8 4 10 24 32 28 12 Sparta 21 6 5 10 30 34 23 13 Zwolle 22 4 11 7 26 34 23 14 VVV 21 6 4 11 35 52 22 15 Waalwijk 22 4 7 11 19 35 19 ........................................... 16 Willem II 21 3 4 14 24 47 13 17 ADO 21 2 7 12 19 47 13 ........................................... 18 Emmen 22 0 6 16 17 51 6 1-2: Champions League preliminary round 3: Europa League preliminary round 4-7: Europa League play-off 16-17: Relegation play-off 18: Relegation