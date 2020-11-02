UPDATE 4-Eredivisie Standings

Nov 1 (OPTA) - Standings for the Eredivisie on Sunday P W D L F A Pts 1 Ajax 7 6 0 1 29 5 18 2 Vitesse 7 6 0 1 14 4 18 ....................................... 3 PSV 7 5 1 1 16 5 16 ....................................... 4 Heerenveen 7 5 1 1 16 8 16 5 Feyenoord 7 4 3 0 17 9 15 6 Twente 7 4 2 1 16 6 14 7 Groningen 7 4 1 2 9 8 13 ....................................... 8 Utrecht 6 2 3 1 8 8 9 9 Heracles 7 2 2 3 8 11 8 10 Zwolle 7 1 3 3 7 12 6 11 AZ 5 0 5 0 12 12 5 12 Waalwijk 6 1 2 3 5 10 5 13 Willem II 7 1 2 4 7 13 5 14 VVV 7 1 2 4 10 24 5 15 ADO 7 1 1 5 6 16 4 ....................................... 16 Emmen 7 0 3 4 10 18 3 17 Sparta 7 0 3 4 7 17 3 ....................................... 18 Fortuna 7 0 2 5 9 20 2 1-2: Champions League preliminary round 3: Europa League preliminary round 4-7: Europa League play-off 16-17: Relegation play-off 18: Relegation