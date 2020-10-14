UPDATE 4-FA Cup Results

Oct 13 (OPTA) - Results and fixtures for the FA Cup on Tuesday (start times are BST) 3rd Round Qualifying ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Hartley Wintney () 3 Barking () 1 Wimborne Town () 5 Maidstone United () 3 .... full-time: 2-2 penalties: 3-1 Wimborne Town win 5-3 on penalties Sholing () 5 Walton Casuals () 2 Braintree Town () 0 Maldon & Tiptree () 1 Southport () 3 South Shields () 5 .... full-time: 1-1 penalties: 2-4 South Shields win 5-3 on penalties Longridge Town () 0 Skelmersdale United () 1 Chester () 3 Spennymoor Town () 1 Marske United v Blyth Spartans postponed Farsley Celtic () 1 Fylde () 3 Darlington () 6 Tadcaster Albion () 1 Marine () 4 Nantwich Town () 1 Chorley () 1 York City () 0 Guiseley () 2 Matlock Town () 0 United of Manchester v Alfreton Town cancelled Bury Town () 2 Nuneaton Borough () 0 Boston United v Hemel Hempstead Town cancelled Haringey Borough () 5 Bracknell Town () 1 Bedfont Sports () 0 Canvey Island () 2 Cray Valley PM () 2 Aveley () 0 Bristol Manor Farm () 5 Cray Wanderers () 7 .... full-time: 3-3 penalties: 2-4 Cray Wanderers win 7-5 on penalties Eastbourne Borough () 3 Sheppey United () 1 Hayes & Yeading United () 4 Chipstead () 2 .... full-time: 0-0 penalties: 4-2 Hayes & Yeading United win 4-2 on penalties Slough Town () 0 Bath City () 1 Taunton Town () 4 Truro City () 2 Christchurch () 2 Dulwich Hamlet () 4 .... full-time: 1-1 penalties: 1-3 Dulwich Hamlet win 4-2 on penalties Chichester City () 1 Tonbridge Angels () 2 Weston-super-Mare () 6 Larkhall Athletic () 0 Hampton & Richmond () 6 Hornchurch () 5 .... full-time: 2-2 penalties: 4-3 Hampton & Richmond win 6-5 on penalties Whyteleafe () 1 Concord Rangers () 2 Ebbsfleet United () 9 Chippenham Town () 10 .... full-time: 1-1 penalties: 8-9 Chippenham Town win 10-9 on penalties St Albans City () 5 Mickleover () 4 .... full-time: 1-1 penalties: 4-3 St Albans City win 5-4 on penalties Ilkeston Town () 1 Alvechurch () 0 Stafford Rangers () 3 Hereford () 1 Peterborough Sports () 7 Banbury United () 8 .... full-time: 1-1 penalties: 6-7 Banbury United win 8-7 on penalties Leiston () 9 AFC Telford United () 8 .... full-time: 0-0 penalties: 9-8 Leiston win 9-8 on penalties Brackley Town v Kettering Town cancelled Cambridge City () 2 Halesowen Town () 0 Oxford City () 6 Tamworth () 1 Wednesday, October 14 fixtures (BST/GMT) Havant & Waterlooville v Chatham Town (1945/1845) Bishop's Stortford v Royston Town (1945/1845)