UPDATE 4-FA Cup Summaries

Nov 29 (OPTA) - Summaries for the FA Cup on Sunday (start times are BST) 2nd Round ................................................................. Stevenage in play Hull City ................................................................. AFC Wimbledon (1) 1 Scorers: J. Pigott 22 Yellow card: Rudoni 94 Subs used: Longman 62 (Palmer), Rudoni 71 (Chislett), Alexander 82 (McLoughlin) Crawley Town (1) 2 Scorers: A. Nadesan 30, M. Watters 50 Yellow card: Powell 48 Subs used: Frost 76 (Tsaroulla), Ashford 88 (Watters) Referee: Rob Lewis ................................................................. Stockport County in play Yeovil Town ................................................................. Shrewsbury Town in play Oxford City ................................................................. Mansfield Town in play Dagenham & Redbridge ................................................................. Carlisle United (0) 1 Scorers: J. Mellish 78 Yellow card: Kayode 43 Subs used: Alessandra 70 (Touré), Dixon 70 (Riley), Reilly 90 (Dixon) Doncaster Rovers (2) 2 Scorers: B. Whiteman 32, B. Whiteman 40 Subs used: Eyenga-Lokilo 52 (Amos), Madger Antonio 63 (Richards), John-Jules 75 (Sims) Referee: Scott Oldham ................................................................. Barnet (0) 0 Subs used: Faal 57 (Petrasso), Vasiliou 80 (Fonguck) Milton Keynes Dons (0) 1 Scorers: C. Jerome 82 Yellow card: Freeman 13 Subs used: Sørensen 14 (Houghton), Fraser 67 (Surman), Jerome 67 (Freeman) Referee: Ben Toner ................................................................. Bristol Rovers (4) 6 Scorers: J. Daly 29, J. Hare 38, L. Leahy 44pen, E. Öztümer 45+2, L. Leahy 53pen, S. Nicholson 59 Subs used: Kilgour 63 (Ehmer), Westbrooke 63 (Nicholson), Harries 78 (Liddle) Darlington (0) 0 Yellow card: Rivers 52, Hatfield 69 Subs used: O'Neill 46 (Reid), Holness 63 (Charman), Hudson 87 (Hatfield) Referee: Brett Huxtable ................................................................. Marine in play Havant & Waterlooville ................................................................. Monday, November 30 fixtures (BST/GMT) Canvey Island v Boreham Wood (1945)