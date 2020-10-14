UPDATE 4-FA Cup Summaries

Oct 13 (OPTA) - Summaries for the FA Cup on Tuesday (start times are BST) 3rd Round Qualifying ................................................................. Hartley Wintney () 3 Barking () 1 ................................................................. Wimborne Town () 5 Maidstone United () 3 At full time: 2-2 Penalty shootout: 3-1 Wimborne Town win 5-3 on penalties ................................................................. Sholing () 5 Walton Casuals () 2 ................................................................. Braintree Town () 0 Maldon & Tiptree () 1 ................................................................. Southport () 3 South Shields () 5 At full time: 1-1 Penalty shootout: 2-4 South Shields win 5-3 on penalties ................................................................. Longridge Town () 0 Skelmersdale United () 1 ................................................................. Chester () 3 Spennymoor Town () 1 ................................................................. Marske United postponed Blyth Spartans ................................................................. Farsley Celtic () 1 Fylde () 3 ................................................................. Darlington () 6 Tadcaster Albion () 1 ................................................................. Marine () 4 Nantwich Town () 1 ................................................................. Chorley () 1 York City () 0 ................................................................. Guiseley () 2 Matlock Town () 0 ................................................................. United of Manchester cancelled Alfreton Town ................................................................. Bury Town () 2 Nuneaton Borough () 0 ................................................................. Boston United cancelled Hemel Hempstead Town ................................................................. Haringey Borough () 5 Bracknell Town () 1 ................................................................. Bedfont Sports () 0 Canvey Island () 2 ................................................................. Cray Valley PM () 2 Aveley () 0 ................................................................. Bristol Manor Farm () 5 Cray Wanderers () 7 At full time: 3-3 Penalty shootout: 2-4 Cray Wanderers win 7-5 on penalties ................................................................. Eastbourne Borough () 3 Sheppey United () 1 ................................................................. Hayes & Yeading United () 4 Chipstead () 2 At full time: 0-0 Penalty shootout: 4-2 Hayes & Yeading United win 4-2 on penalties ................................................................. Slough Town () 0 Bath City () 1 ................................................................. Taunton Town () 4 Truro City () 2 ................................................................. Christchurch () 2 Dulwich Hamlet () 4 At full time: 1-1 Penalty shootout: 1-3 Dulwich Hamlet win 4-2 on penalties ................................................................. Chichester City () 1 Tonbridge Angels () 2 ................................................................. Weston-super-Mare () 6 Larkhall Athletic () 0 ................................................................. Hampton & Richmond () 6 Hornchurch () 5 At full time: 2-2 Penalty shootout: 4-3 Hampton & Richmond win 6-5 on penalties ................................................................. Whyteleafe () 1 Concord Rangers () 2 ................................................................. Ebbsfleet United () 9 Chippenham Town () 10 At full time: 1-1 Penalty shootout: 8-9 Chippenham Town win 10-9 on penalties ................................................................. St Albans City () 5 Mickleover () 4 At full time: 1-1 Penalty shootout: 4-3 St Albans City win 5-4 on penalties ................................................................. Ilkeston Town () 1 Alvechurch () 0 ................................................................. Stafford Rangers () 3 Hereford () 1 ................................................................. Peterborough Sports () 7 Banbury United () 8 At full time: 1-1 Penalty shootout: 6-7 Banbury United win 8-7 on penalties ................................................................. Leiston () 9 AFC Telford United () 8 At full time: 0-0 Penalty shootout: 9-8 Leiston win 9-8 on penalties ................................................................. Brackley Town cancelled Kettering Town ................................................................. Cambridge City () 2 Halesowen Town () 0 ................................................................. Oxford City () 6 Tamworth () 1 ................................................................. Wednesday, October 14 fixtures (BST/GMT) Havant & Waterlooville v Chatham Town (1945/1845) Bishop's Stortford v Royston Town (1945/1845)