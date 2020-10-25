UPDATE 4-FIA F1 World Championship 2020 Results

Oct 25 (OPTA) - Results for the Portugese Grand Prix of FIA F1 World Championship 2020 on Sunday Driver / number Team Gr Dnf Lap DPt TPt 1 Lewis Hamilton 44 Mercedes 1 66 26 44 2 Valtteri Bottas 77 Mercedes 2 66 18 44 3 Max Verstappen 33 Red Bull 3 66 15 15 4 Charles Leclerc 16 Ferrari 4 66 12 13 5 Pierre Gasly 10 AlphaTauri 9 65 10 10 6 Carlos Sainz Jr. 55 McLaren 7 65 8 8 7 Sergio Pérez 11 Racing Point 5 65 6 6 8 Esteban Ocon 31 Renault 11 65 4 6 9 Daniel Ricciardo 3 Renault 10 65 2 6 10 Sebastian Vettel 5 Ferrari 15 65 1 13 11 Kimi Räikkönen 7 Alfa Romeo 16 65 0 0 12 Alexander Albon 23 Red Bull 6 65 0 15 13 Lando Norris 4 McLaren 8 65 0 8 14 George Russell 63 Williams 14 65 0 0 15 Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 17 65 0 0 99 16 Kevin Magnussen 20 Haas 19 65 0 0 17 Romain Grosjean 8 Haas 18 65 0 0 18 Nicholas Latifi 6 Williams 20 64 0 0 19 Daniil Kvyat 26 AlphaTauri 13 64 0 10 Lance Stroll 18 Racing Point 12 Retire 51 0 6 ment Notes: Gr-Grid position at the start; Dnf-Did not finish; DPt-Driver points; TPt-Team points