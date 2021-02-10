UPDATE 4-Grand Slam, Australian Open Men's Singles Seeds Progress

Feb 10 (OPTA) - Seeds Progress from the Grand Slam, Australian Open Men's Singles matches on Tuesday .. Seeds .. Seed Round Rslt Opponent Score 1 Novak Djokovic (SRB) 2nd to play Frances Tiafoe (USA) (start 04:00) 1st won Jeremy Chardy (FRA) 6-3 6-1 6-2 2 Rafael Nadal (ESP) 2nd to play Michael Mmoh (USA) (start 00:00) 1st won Laslo Djere (SRB) 6-3 6-4 6-1 3 Dominic Thiem (AUT) 2nd to play Dominik Koepfer (GER) (start 04:00) 1st won Mikhail Kukushkin (KAZ) 7-6(2) 6-2 6-3 4 Daniil Medvedev (RUS) 2nd to play Roberto Carballes Baena (start 00:00) (ESP) 1st won Vasek Pospisil (CAN) 6-2 6-2 6-4 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 2nd to play Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) (start 00:00) 1st won Gilles Simon (FRA) 6-1 6-2 6-1 6 Alexander Zverev (GER) 2nd to play Maxime Cressy (USA) (start 10:00) 1st won Marcos Giron (USA) 6-7(8) 7-6(4) 6-3 6-2 7 Andrey Rublev (RUS) 2nd to play Thiago Monteiro (BRA) (start 00:00) 1st won Yannick Hanfmann (GER) 6-3 6-3 6-4 8 Diego Schwartzman (ARG) 2nd to play Alexandre Muller (FRA) (start 02:00) 1st won Elias Ymer (SWE) 7-6(3) 6-4 2-6 6-2 9 Matteo Berrettini (ITA) 2nd to play Tomas Machac (CZE) (start 00:00) 1st won Kevin Anderson (RSA) 7-6(9) 7-5 6-3 10 Gael Monfils (FRA) 1st lost Emil Ruusuvuori (FIN) 3-6 6-4 7-5 3-6 6-3 11 Denis Shapovalov (CAN) 2nd to play Bernard Tomic (AUS) (start 06:30) 1st won Jannik Sinner (ITA) 3-6 6-3 6-2 4-6 6-4 12 Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP) 1st lost Radu Albot (MDA) 6-7(1) 6-0 6-4 7-6(5) 13 David Goffin (BEL) 1st lost Alexei Popyrin (AUS) 3-6 6-4 6-7(4) 7-6(6) 6-3 14 Milos Raonic (CAN) 2nd to play Corentin Moutet (FRA) (start 02:00) 1st won Federico Coria (ARG) 6-3 6-3 6-2 15 Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP) 2nd to play Jiri Vesely (CZE) (start 05:30) 1st won Kei Nishikori (JPN) 7-5 7-6(4) 6-2 16 Fabio Fognini (ITA) 2nd to play Salvatore Caruso (ITA) (start 00:00) 1st won Pierre-Hugues Herbert (FRA) 6-4 6-2 6-3 17 Stan Wawrinka (SUI) 2nd to play Marton Fucsovics (HUN) (start 01:15) 1st won Pedro Sousa (POR) 6-3 6-2 6-4 18 Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) 2nd to play Alex Bolt (AUS) (start 10:00) 1st won Marin Cilic (CRO) 6-4 6-2 7-6(5) 19 Karen Khachanov (RUS) 2nd to play Ricardas Berankis (LTU) (start 00:00) 1st won Aleksandar Vukic (AUS) 6-3 6-7(4) 7-6(2) 6-4 20 Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) 2nd to play James Duckworth (AUS) (start 02:00) 1st won Cedrik-Marcel Stebe (GER) 6-2 6-4 6-2 21 Alex De Minaur (AUS) 2nd to play Pablo Cuevas (URU) (start 00:00) 1st won Tennys Sandgren (USA) 7-5 6-1 6-1 22 Borna Coric (CRO) 2nd to play Mackenzie McDonald (USA) (start 00:00) 1st won Guido Pella (ARG) 6-3 7-6(5) 7-5 23 Dusan Lajovic (SRB) 2nd to play Alexander Bublik (KAZ) (start 04:00) 1st won Sergiy Stakhovsky (UKR) 5-7 6-4 6-3 5-7 6-4 24 Casper Ruud (NOR) 2nd to play Tommy Paul (USA) (start 00:00) 1st won Jordan Thompson (AUS) 6-3 6-3 2-1 (Retired) 25 Benoit Paire (FRA) 1st lost Egor Gerasimov (BLR) 6-2 2-6 7-6(5) 7-5 26 Hubert Hurkacz (POL) 1st lost Mikael Ymer (SWE) 3-6 6-3 3-6 7-5 6-3 27 Taylor Fritz (USA) 2nd to play Reilly Opelka (USA) (start 06:30) 1st won Albert Ramos-Vinolas (ESP) 7-6(6) 3-6 6-2 7-6(6) 28 Filip Krajinovic (SRB) 2nd to play Pablo Andujar (ESP) (start 00:00) 1st won Robin Haase (NED) 7-6(4) 6-3 4-6 6-2 29 Ugo Humbert (FRA) 2nd to play Nick Kyrgios (AUS) (start 08:00) 1st won Yasutaka Uchiyama (JPN) 6-3 6-4 6-7(3) 6-3 30 Daniel Evans (GBR) 1st lost Cameron Norrie (GBR) 6-4 4-6 6-4 7-5 31 Lorenzo Sonego (ITA) 2nd to play Feliciano Lopez (ESP) (start 00:00) 1st won Sam Querrey (USA) 7-5 6-4 6-4 32 Adrian Mannarino (FRA) 2nd to play Miomir Kecmanovic (SRB) (start 05:30) 1st won Dennis Novak (AUT) 6-2 6-4 7-6(2) (Note : all times are GMT)