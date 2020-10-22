UPDATE 4-Gunfire heard, fires blaze in Nigeria's Lagos after protest crackdown

(Recasts with gunfire, fires)

By Libby George

LAGOS, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Gunshots rang out and smoke rose from at least two fires in Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos on Thursday as authorities struggled to enforce a curfew imposed to contain anger over a crackdown on anti-police protesters.

Shots were heard in the city's affluent Ikoyi neighbourhood, witnesses told Reuters, and a fire broke out in that district's prison, the state government said. Video footage showed a blaze in a shopping mall in another part of Lagos.

"It's time for everybody to ... calm the nerves so we can get the youth and the protesters off the streets," state governor Sanwo-Olu told Arise TV.

He said the army had offered on Wednesday to send in soldiers to keep the peace, but did not go into further details or say whether he would take up the offer.

Several other states have imposed curfews after two weeks of confrontations across the country between security services and protesters against police brutality - the West African nation's biggest wave of unrest since the end of military rule in 1999.

The oil-producing Delta state said it would start a 48-hour curfew from 6 p.m. (1700 GMT) on Thursday.

Violence escalated on Wednesday as groups of young men and armed police clashed in some neighbourhoods following a shooting on Tuesday night at a toll gate in the Lagos district of Lekki.

Rights group Amnesty International said the Nigerian army and police killed at least 12 protesters in Lekki and Alausa, another Lagos district.

"NOBODY IS TRAVELLING"

The army has denied soldiers were at the site of the shooting, where people had gathered in defiance of the curfew. A military spokesman declined further comment, saying reporters should wait for the outcome of a Lagos state investigation into the incident.

A police spokesman told Reuters there was no killing in Alausa.

The unrest has become a political crisis for President Muhammadu Buhari, a former military leader who came to power at the ballot box in 2015 and is commander and chief of the armed forces.

Some protesters have said they feared a return to the dark days of military rule.

Buhari appealed for calm in a statement on Wednesday, but has not directly addressed the shooting at Lekki. He has held morning meetings on Thursday with the National Security Council, including the defence minister, service chiefs and the inspector general of police, his spokesman said.

A Lagos state spokesman said the fire at Ikoyi prison was under control and armed officers were at the scene. He did not say how it started or comment on the reports of gunfire.

Video footage posted online and on local media showed a fire at the Circle shopping mall on the Lekki-Epe Expressway.

Lagos state governor Sanwo-Olu said footage from CCTV cameras near the scene of Tuesday's shooting would be studied by investigators and would be released to the public.

Despite the round-the-clock curfew, some food markets were open in Lagos early on Thursday. "Nobody is travelling," said Folorunsho Joseph, one of a group of bus drivers eating breakfast in the street on the mainland. "Staff (are) all here just sitting and doing nothing." (Additional reporting by Alexis Akwagyiram, Nneka Chile and Angela Ukomadu in Lagos and Felix Onuah in Abuja; Editing by Kevin Liffey, Tomasz Janowski and Andrew Heavens)