UPDATE 4-La Liga Standings

Dec 13 (OPTA) - Standings for the La Liga on Sunday P W D L F A Pts 1 Real Sociedad 13 7 5 1 23 6 26 2 Atlético 11 8 2 1 21 4 26 3 Real Madrid 12 7 2 3 19 12 23 4 Villarreal 13 5 7 1 16 12 22 ........................................... 5 Sevilla 11 6 1 4 13 9 19 ........................................... 6 Cádiz 12 5 3 4 11 13 18 ........................................... 7 Granada 12 5 3 4 15 20 18 ........................................... 8 Barcelona 11 5 2 4 21 11 17 9 Betis 13 5 1 7 15 24 16 10 Eibar 13 3 6 4 9 10 15 11 Valencia 13 3 5 5 19 19 14 12 Athletic Club 12 4 2 6 14 14 14 13 Elche 11 3 5 3 9 11 14 14 Alavés 13 3 5 5 11 14 14 15 Getafe 12 3 4 5 9 14 13 16 Valladolid 13 3 4 6 14 20 13 17 Celta Vigo 12 3 4 5 13 20 13 18 Levante 12 2 5 5 13 16 11 ........................................... 19 Huesca 13 1 8 4 12 20 11 20 Osasuna 12 3 2 7 10 18 11 1-4: Champions League 5: Europa League 6: Europa League preliminary round 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation