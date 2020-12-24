UPDATE 4-La Liga Standings

Dec 23 (OPTA) - Standings for the La Liga on Wednesday P W D L F A Pts 1 Atlético 13 10 2 1 26 5 32 2 Real Madrid 15 10 2 3 27 14 32 3 Real Sociedad 16 7 5 4 25 12 26 4 Villarreal 15 6 8 1 20 14 26 ............................................ 5 Barcelona 14 7 3 4 28 14 24 ............................................ 6 Sevilla 13 7 2 4 15 10 23 ............................................ 7 Granada 14 6 3 5 17 22 21 ............................................ 8 Celta Vigo 15 5 5 5 20 21 20 9 Betis 15 6 1 8 16 26 19 10 Athletic Club 15 5 3 7 18 18 18 11 Cádiz 15 5 3 7 11 20 18 12 Getafe 14 4 5 5 12 15 17 13 Alavés 15 4 5 6 13 17 17 14 Valencia 15 3 6 6 21 22 15 15 Levante 14 3 6 5 16 18 15 16 Elche 13 3 6 4 12 16 15 17 Eibar 15 3 6 6 11 15 15 18 Valladolid 15 3 5 7 15 24 14 ............................................ 19 Osasuna 14 3 3 8 13 23 12 20 Huesca 15 1 9 5 13 23 12 1-4: Champions League 5: Europa League 6: Europa League preliminary round 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation