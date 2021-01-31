UPDATE 4-La Liga Summaries

Jan 30 (OPTA) - Summaries for the La Liga on Saturday (start times are CET) Eibar (0) 0 Yellow card: Paulo Oliveira 9, Diop 17, Arbilla 62, Rober Correa 78 Subs used: Pedro León 46 (Inui), Sergi Enrich 60 (Muto), Yoel 61 (Dmitrović), Aleix García 75 (Diop), Rober Correa 75 (Alejandro Pozo) Sevilla (1) 2 Scorers: L. Ocampos 28pen, Joan Jordán 55 Yellow card: Sergi Gómez 20, Munir 94, Rakitić 94 Subs used: Rekik 7 (Acuña), Aleix Vidal 46 (Navas), Rakitić 70 (Óliver Torres), Munir 82 (Suso), Diego Carlos 82 (Sergi Gómez) Referee: José María Sánchez Martínez ................................................................. Real Madrid (1) 1 Scorers: Asensio 13 Red card: Éder Militão 9 Yellow card: Casemiro 90 Subs used: Vinícius Júnior 60 (Hazard), Sergio Arribas 82 (Asensio), Díaz 82 (Benzema) Levante (1) 2 Scorers: Morales 32, Roger Martí 78 Yellow card: Malsa 50, Melero 72 Missed penalty: Roger Martí 64 Subs used: Bardhi 60 (Sergio León), Rochina 60 (Malsa), Dani Gómez 76 (Morales), Rúben Vezo 83 (Roger Martí) Referee: David Medié Jiménez ................................................................. Valencia (1) 1 Scorers: D. Wass 22 Yellow card: Wass 70 Missed penalty: Carlos Soler 34 Subs used: Lee Kang-In 74 (Manu Vallejo), Musah 87 (Gonçalo Guedes) Elche (0) 0 Yellow card: Gonzalo Verdú 3, Barragán 33, Tete Morente 42, Marcone 48, Diego González 65, Rigoni 74, Víctor Rodríguez 91 Subs used: Cifuentes 46 (Josan Ferrández), Pere Milla 46 (Barragán), Carrillo 77 (Rigoni), Víctor Rodríguez 81 (Raúl Guti) Referee: Pablo González Fuertes ................................................................. Villarreal (1) 1 Scorers: Dani Parejo 3 Yellow card: Capoue 69 Subs used: Estupiñán 76 (Coquelin), Fer Niño 81 (Paco Alcácer) Real Sociedad (0) 1 Scorers: A. Isak 90+3 Yellow card: Illarramendi 32, Le Normand 49, Guevara 59 Subs used: Martín Zubimendi 46 (Illarramendi), Jon Guridi 66 (Guevara), Carlos Fernández 78 (Portu), Januzaj 78 (Zaldúa), Gorosabel 78 (Le Normand) Referee: Isidro Díaz de Mera Escuderos ................................................................. Sunday, January 31 fixtures (CET/GMT) Getafe v Deportivo Alavés (1400/1300) Cádiz v Atlético Madrid (1615/1515) Granada v Celta de Vigo (1830/1730) Barcelona v Athletic Club (2100/2000) Monday, February 1 fixtures (CET/GMT) Real Betis v Osasuna (2100/2000)