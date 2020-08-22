UPDATE 4-MLS Results

Aug 22 (OPTA) - Results and fixtures for the MLS on Friday (start times are EST) Cincinnati (0) 0 DC United (0) 0 Minnesota United (1) 1 Sporting KC (1) 2 Houston Dynamo (0) 0 Dallas (0) 0 Toronto (1) 1 Vancouver Whitecaps (0) 0 Saturday, August 22 fixtures (EST/GMT) Los Angeles v LA Galaxy (1800/2200) Atlanta United v Nashville SC (1900/2300) Inter Miami v Orlando City (2000/0000) Colorado Rapids v Real Salt Lake (2100/0100) Sunday, August 23 fixtures (EST/GMT) Portland Timbers v Seattle Sounders (2200/0200) Monday, August 24 fixtures (EST/GMT) New York City v Columbus Crew (1900/2300) Tuesday, August 25 fixtures (EST/GMT) DC United v New England (1900/2300) Chicago Fire v Cincinnati (1930/2330) Philadelphia Union v New York RB (1930/2330) Montreal Impact v Vancouver Whitecaps (2000/0000) Sporting KC v Houston Dynamo (2030/0030) Wednesday, August 26 fixtures (EST/GMT) Orlando City v Nashville SC (1930/2330) Inter Miami v Atlanta United (2000/0000) Dallas v Colorado Rapids (2030/0030) Real Salt Lake v Los Angeles (2130/0130) SJ Earthquakes v Portland Timbers (2230/0230) LA Galaxy v Seattle Sounders (2230/0230)