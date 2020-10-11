UPDATE 4-MLS Summaries

Oct 11 (OPTA) - Summaries for the MLS on Saturday (start times are EST) Inter Miami (0) 1 Scorers: L. Morgan 57pen Yellow card: Morgan 76 Subs used: Ulloa 76 (Morgan), Sweat 83 (Shea), Chapman 84 (Matuidi), Carranza 90 (Pellegrini), Robinson 90 (Higuaín) Houston Dynamo (0) 0 Yellow card: Quintero 37 Subs used: Hansen 81 (Lassiter), Junqua 84 (Rodríguez) Referee: Drew Fischer ................................................................. Atlanta United (0) 0 Yellow card: Mulraney 66, Hyndman 95 Subs used: Jahn 61 (Moreno), Wyke 70 (Mulraney), Adams 70 (Damm), Castro 84 (Larentowicz) New York RB (0) 1 Scorers: C. Clark 47 Yellow card: Davis 52 Subs used: Stroud 66 (Clark), Valot 67 (Tetteh), Yearwood 77 (Davis), White 83 (Barlow), Nealis 83 (Rzatkowski) Referee: Jair Marrufo ................................................................. Colorado Rapids postponed LA Galaxy ................................................................. Vancouver Whitecaps (22:00) Real Salt Lake ................................................................. Sunday, October 11 fixtures (EST/GMT) New York City v New England (1630/2030) Los Angeles v Seattle Sounders (1900/2300) Chicago Fire v DC United (1930/2330) Cincinnati v Toronto (1930/2330) Orlando City v Columbus Crew (1930/2330) Philadelphia Union v Montreal Impact (1930/2330) Sporting KC v Nashville SC (1930/2330) Dallas v Minnesota United (2030/0030) Portland Timbers v SJ Earthquakes (2200/0200) Wednesday, October 14 fixtures (EST/GMT) Montreal Impact v New England (1930/2330) Cincinnati v Columbus Crew (1930/2330) Orlando City v New York City (1930/2330) Toronto v New York RB (1930/2330) DC United v Philadelphia Union (2000/0000) Houston Dynamo v Nashville SC (2000/0000) Inter Miami v Atlanta United (2000/0000) Minnesota United v Chicago Fire (2000/0000) Dallas v Sporting KC (2030/0030) Real Salt Lake v Portland Timbers (2130/0130) Seattle Sounders v Colorado Rapids (2200/0200) Vancouver Whitecaps v Los Angeles (2200/0200) LA Galaxy v SJ Earthquakes (2230/0230)