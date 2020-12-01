UPDATE 4-Moderna files for U.S. vaccine authorization, will seek EU nod

* Vaccine 94.1% effective based on full trial results

* Efficacy rate consistent across age, race and ethnicity

* Moderna shares hit record high above $150

* (Adds that Moderna has applied for US emergency authorization)

By Julie Steenhuysen and Michael Erman

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Moderna Inc applied for U.S. emergency authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine on Monday after full results from a late-stage study showed it was 94.1% effective with no serious safety concerns, the company said.

Moderna, which also plans to seek European approval, reported that its vaccine's efficacy rate was consistent across age, race, ethnicity and gender demographics as well as having a 100% success rate in preventing severe cases of a disease that has killed nearly 1.5 million people.

