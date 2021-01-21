UPDATE 4-NBA Standings

Jan 21 (OPTA) - Standings from the NBA on Thursday EASTERN CONFERENCE ATLANTIC DIVISION W L PCT GB 1. Philadelphia 10 5 .667 - 2. Boston 8 5 .615 1 3. Brooklyn 9 7 .563 1 1/2 4. New York 7 8 .467 3 5. Toronto 5 9 .357 4 1/2 CENTRAL DIVISION W L PCT GB 1. Milwaukee 9 5 .643 - 2. Indiana 8 6 .571 1 3. Cleveland 7 7 .500 2 4. Chicago 6 8 .429 3 5. Detroit 3 11 .214 6 SOUTHEAST DIVISION W L PCT GB 1. Atlanta 7 7 .500 - 2. Orlando 7 8 .467 0 1/2 3. Miami 6 7 .462 0 1/2 4. Charlotte 6 8 .429 1 5. Washington 3 8 .273 2 1/2 WESTERN CONFERENCE NORTHWEST DIVISION W L PCT GB 1. Utah 10 4 .714 - 2. Portland 8 6 .571 2 3. Denver 7 7 .500 3 4. Oklahoma City 6 7 .462 3 1/2 5. Minnesota 3 10 .231 6 1/2 PACIFIC DIVISION W L PCT GB 1. LA Lakers 11 4 .733 - 2. LA Clippers 10 4 .714 0 1/2 3. Phoenix 8 5 .615 2 4. Golden State 7 6 .538 3 5. Sacramento 5 9 .357 5 1/2 SOUTHWEST DIVISION W L PCT GB 1. San Antonio 8 6 .571 - 2. Memphis 7 6 .538 0 1/2 3. Dallas 7 7 .500 1 4. New Orleans 5 8 .385 2 1/2 5. Houston 4 9 .308 3 1/2 Friday, January 22 schedules (EST/GMT) Chicago at Charlotte (1900/0000) Houston at Detroit (1900/0000) Orlando at Indiana (1900/0000) Brooklyn at Cleveland (1930/0030) Boston at Philadelphia (1930/0030) Miami at Toronto (1930/0030) Washington at Milwaukee (2000/0100) Atlanta at Minnesota (2000/0100) Dallas at San Antonio (2030/0130) Denver at Phoenix (2200/0300) Oklahoma City at LA Clippers (2200/0300) Memphis at Portland (2200/0300) New York at Sacramento (2200/0300) Saturday, January 23 schedules (EST/GMT) Golden State at Utah (1700/2200) Philadelphia at Detroit (1900/0000) Miami at Brooklyn (1930/0030) LA Lakers at Chicago (2000/0100) New Orleans at Minnesota (2000/0100) Houston at Dallas (2030/0130) Denver at Phoenix (2100/0200) Sunday, January 24 schedules (EST/GMT) Toronto at Indiana (1530/2030) Cleveland at Boston (1600/2100) Oklahoma City at LA Clippers (1600/2100) Charlotte at Orlando (1800/2300) Washington at San Antonio (1900/0000) Atlanta at Milwaukee (1930/0030) Sacramento at Memphis (2000/0100) New York at Portland (2100/0200) Monday, January 25 schedules (EST/GMT) Philadelphia at Detroit (1900/0000) Toronto at Indiana (1900/0000) Charlotte at Orlando (1900/0000) Miami at Brooklyn (1930/0030) LA Lakers at Cleveland (1930/0030) Boston at Chicago (2000/0100) Sacramento at Memphis (2000/0100) San Antonio at New Orleans (2000/0100) Denver at Dallas (2030/0130) Minnesota at Golden State (2200/0300) Oklahoma City at Portland (2200/0300) Tuesday, January 26 schedules (EST/GMT) LA Clippers at Atlanta (1930/0030) Washington at Houston (2000/0100) New York at Utah (2100/0200)